The First Descendant Premium Currency Caliber Bug – Explained

Launch for The First Descendant has been pretty smooth. Servers are handling things well, and the game doesn’t seem to have too many issues for most players outside of one highly pressing matter that is affecting a lot of people: the Caliber Bug.

What to do if you didn’t get your Caliber in The First Descendant

Caliber is the premium currency in The First Descendant and can be used to buy cosmetic items, but right now people who are buying it in-game are not receiving it and are unable to purchase those sweet skins they are after.

The developers have acknowledged the bug with a message in the official Discord. “Greetings Descendants, We have identified an issue where there is a delay in the delivery of Caliber upon payment and Twitch Drops reward.”

According to the developers, they are working to resolve this as quickly as they can and will implement a fix as soon as possible. Because of the language they use, calling it a delay, it would seem that anyone who has already purchased Caliber will get it delivered just as soon as the fix is put in place, so it would appear you won’t need to worry about trying to get the transaction refunded.

It also goes without saying that the developers will want to solve this one as quickly as possible, as a bug in the main system by which you make money will be a top priority.

