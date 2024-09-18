The Plucky Squire Trophy Guide: All Regular and Secret Achievements

The Plucky Squire might be a shorter game, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of things to do. In fact, you’ll need to do a lot if you want to uncover every Trophy in the game, and there are even secrets to be uncovered.
All Trophies in The Plucky Squire
The Plucky Squire has no shortage of Trophies for players to earn while enjoying both Adventure and Story mode. Many of these you’ll wind up earning without even trying, while others require extra focus to get done.
If you have plans to completely beat The Plucky Squire then you’ll have to unlock these Trophies at some stage, and here’s how that can be done.
|Trophy
|How To Unlock
|Rarity
|Powerful Puncher
|Defeat the Honey Badger.
|Bronze
|Metal Warrior
|Defeat the Mega Eagle.
|Bronze
|Mighty Witch
|Defeat the Mage.
|Bronze
|The Joy Of Art
|Find your first Art Scroll.
|Bronze
|Cute Little Glitchbird
|Find your first Glitchbird.
|Bronze
|Story Complete
|Finish the Story mode.
|Bronze
|Adventure Complete
|Finish Adventure Mode.
|Bronze
|Perfect Fish Grab
|Catch Floatio on your first attempt.
|Gold
|Optimistic Explorer
|Attempt to jump off the table.
|Gold
|Star Walker
|Collect the scroll from the top of the star projector.
|Gold
|Saviour of the Glitchbirds
|Find and rescue all the Glitchbirds.
|Gold
|Art Collector
|Collect all Art Scrolls.
|Gold
|Powerful Jot
|Unlock all Jot upgrades.
|Gold
|Get All Trophies
|Earn every trophy in the game.
|Platinum
All Secret Trophies in The Plucky Squire
There are seven secret Trophies to unlock in The Plucky Squire. As you would expect, these aren’t things that you’ll automatically unlock during your adventure through the game, but you may accidentally stumble upon them while playing.
So you can get on the path to 100 percent completion, here’s a look at each of these Secret Trophies and how they can be unlocked.
|Trophy
|How To Unlock
|Rarity
|Huge Frog
|Rearrange the sentence to make the Frog huge.
|Silver
|Huge Bridge
|Rearrange the sentence to make the Bridge huge.
|Silver
|Bust Buster
|Rearrange the sentence to blow up Humgrump’s Bust.
|Silver
|Cheese Mushrooms
|Rearrange the sentence to make Cheese Mushrooms.
|Silver
|Cheese Pillar
|Rearrange the sentence to make a Cheese Pillar.
|Silver
|WRETCHED RODENT!!!
|Simply Infuriating.
|Gold
|Triumphant Squire
|Defeat the nefarious sorcerer Humgrump.
|Gold
By following the instructions above you should be able to get every Trophy in the game and achieve 100 percent completion. Not to mention bragging rights.
The Plucky Squire is available now for both PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5, and if you’re a member of the PlayStation Plus subscription service you can even enjoy the game completely for free.
Published: Sep 18, 2024 12:46 am