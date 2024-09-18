Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Open the Gate mini game in The Plucky Squire
Category:
Video Games
Guides

The Plucky Squire Trophy Guide: All Regular and Secret Achievements

While the game is short, there is plenty to do.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 18, 2024 12:46 am

The Plucky Squire might be a shorter game, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of things to do. In fact, you’ll need to do a lot if you want to uncover every Trophy in the game, and there are even secrets to be uncovered.

Recommended Videos

All Trophies in The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire Punch out mini game

The Plucky Squire has no shortage of Trophies for players to earn while enjoying both Adventure and Story mode. Many of these you’ll wind up earning without even trying, while others require extra focus to get done.

If you have plans to completely beat The Plucky Squire then you’ll have to unlock these Trophies at some stage, and here’s how that can be done.

TrophyHow To UnlockRarity
Powerful PuncherDefeat the Honey Badger.Bronze
Metal WarriorDefeat the Mega Eagle.Bronze
Mighty WitchDefeat the Mage.Bronze
The Joy Of ArtFind your first Art Scroll.Bronze
Cute Little GlitchbirdFind your first Glitchbird.Bronze
Story CompleteFinish the Story mode.Bronze
Adventure CompleteFinish Adventure Mode.Bronze
Perfect Fish GrabCatch Floatio on your first attempt.Gold
Optimistic ExplorerAttempt to jump off the table.Gold
Star WalkerCollect the scroll from the top of the star projector.Gold 
Saviour of the GlitchbirdsFind and rescue all the Glitchbirds. Gold 
Art CollectorCollect all Art Scrolls.Gold
Powerful JotUnlock all Jot upgrades.Gold
Get All TrophiesEarn every trophy in the game.Platinum

All Secret Trophies in The Plucky Squire

There are seven secret Trophies to unlock in The Plucky Squire. As you would expect, these aren’t things that you’ll automatically unlock during your adventure through the game, but you may accidentally stumble upon them while playing.

So you can get on the path to 100 percent completion, here’s a look at each of these Secret Trophies and how they can be unlocked.

TrophyHow To UnlockRarity
Huge FrogRearrange the sentence to make the Frog huge.Silver
Huge BridgeRearrange the sentence to make the Bridge huge.Silver
Bust BusterRearrange the sentence to blow up Humgrump’s Bust.Silver
Cheese MushroomsRearrange the sentence to make Cheese Mushrooms.Silver
Cheese PillarRearrange the sentence to make a Cheese Pillar.Silver
WRETCHED RODENT!!!Simply Infuriating.Gold
Triumphant SquireDefeat the nefarious sorcerer Humgrump.Gold

By following the instructions above you should be able to get every Trophy in the game and achieve 100 percent completion. Not to mention bragging rights.

The Plucky Squire is available now for both PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5, and if you’re a member of the PlayStation Plus subscription service you can even enjoy the game completely for free.

Post Tag:
The Plucky Squire
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]