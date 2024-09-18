The Plucky Squire Trophy Guide: All Regular and Secret Achievements

The Plucky Squire might be a shorter game, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of things to do. In fact, you’ll need to do a lot if you want to uncover every Trophy in the game, and there are even secrets to be uncovered.

All Trophies in The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire has no shortage of Trophies for players to earn while enjoying both Adventure and Story mode. Many of these you’ll wind up earning without even trying, while others require extra focus to get done.

If you have plans to completely beat The Plucky Squire then you’ll have to unlock these Trophies at some stage, and here’s how that can be done.

Trophy How To Unlock Rarity Powerful Puncher Defeat the Honey Badger. Bronze Metal Warrior Defeat the Mega Eagle. Bronze Mighty Witch Defeat the Mage. Bronze The Joy Of Art Find your first Art Scroll. Bronze Cute Little Glitchbird Find your first Glitchbird. Bronze Story Complete Finish the Story mode. Bronze Adventure Complete Finish Adventure Mode. Bronze Perfect Fish Grab Catch Floatio on your first attempt. Gold Optimistic Explorer Attempt to jump off the table. Gold Star Walker Collect the scroll from the top of the star projector. Gold Saviour of the Glitchbirds Find and rescue all the Glitchbirds. Gold Art Collector Collect all Art Scrolls. Gold Powerful Jot Unlock all Jot upgrades. Gold Get All Trophies Earn every trophy in the game. Platinum

All Secret Trophies in The Plucky Squire

There are seven secret Trophies to unlock in The Plucky Squire. As you would expect, these aren’t things that you’ll automatically unlock during your adventure through the game, but you may accidentally stumble upon them while playing.

So you can get on the path to 100 percent completion, here’s a look at each of these Secret Trophies and how they can be unlocked.

Trophy How To Unlock Rarity Huge Frog Rearrange the sentence to make the Frog huge. Silver Huge Bridge Rearrange the sentence to make the Bridge huge. Silver Bust Buster Rearrange the sentence to blow up Humgrump’s Bust. Silver Cheese Mushrooms Rearrange the sentence to make Cheese Mushrooms. Silver Cheese Pillar Rearrange the sentence to make a Cheese Pillar. Silver WRETCHED RODENT!!! Simply Infuriating. Gold Triumphant Squire Defeat the nefarious sorcerer Humgrump. Gold

By following the instructions above you should be able to get every Trophy in the game and achieve 100 percent completion. Not to mention bragging rights.

The Plucky Squire is available now for both PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5, and if you’re a member of the PlayStation Plus subscription service you can even enjoy the game completely for free.

