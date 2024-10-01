Toilet Legacy Defense Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 1, 2024 We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

Cameras have been waging war against the toilet threat for many years, but with your help, they can put a stop to their evil schemes once and for all. Assemble your forces, plan out a cunning defense strategy, and flush the toilets down the drain from whence they came!

Sun Tzu wrote The Art of War to help army leaders defeat their foes, but he never had Toilet Legacy Defense codes to give him a helping hand. After redeeming your codes, you’ll be able to buy the most powerful towers and destroy any opposing threat that may come your way! Once you’ve defeated the nasty toilet army, head over to our Skibidi Toilet Battle Codes guide and start your next conquest with more awesome rewards.

All Toilet Legacy Defense Codes List

Working Toilet Legacy Defense Codes

TLD : Use for 400 Coins (New)

: Use for 400 Coins Delay : Use for 400 Coins (New)

: Use for 400 Coins Rovi23 : Use for TVMan Skin (New)

: Use for TVMan Skin PrimerPersona : Use for TVMan Skin (New)

: Use for TVMan Skin KeonRoot : Use for TVMan Skin (New)

: Use for TVMan Skin Yesyan : Use for TVMan Skin (New)

: Use for TVMan Skin Ryze : Use for TVMan Skin (New)

: Use for TVMan Skin Mortadela : Use for TVMan Skin (New)

: Use for TVMan Skin Release : Use for 400 Coins (New)

: Use for 400 Coins kolzysigmasmileyface: Use for TVMan Skin (New)

Expired Toilet Legacy Defense Codes

There are no expired Toilet Legacy Defense codes right now.

Related: Toilet Defense RNG Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Toilet Legacy Defense

It’s tricky finding the code redemption system in Toilet Legacy Defense, but we’re here to help:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Toilet Legacy Defense on Roblox. Click the Rewards icon (1) on the left side. Click the Codes button (2) to access the code redemption screen. Insert a working code into the type codes here text box (3). Click Redeem (4) and the rewards will be yours!

How to Get More Toilet Legacy Defense Codes?

By joining the Toilet Legacy Defense Discord Server, becoming a member of the Gaming Workshop Roblox Group, and subscribing to the Toilet Legacy YouTube channel (@toiletlegacy), you’ll gain access to the latest info about the game. However, why waste time checking all the socials when you have us to help you out? If you bookmark this article, you can always check back and find the latest codes on our active list!

Why Are My Toilet Legacy Defense Codes Not Working?

There are two possible reasons for your codes not working. The first one is that you tried to redeem a code containing a spelling or casing error. Luckily, you can avoid this issue by double-checking every code beforehand. The second reason is that the code has expired, meaning there’s nothing that can be done. We never know when codes can expire, so always redeem them as soon as possible!

What Is Toilet Legacy Defense?

Toilet Legacy Defense is a Skibidi Toilet-inspired Roblox experience where your goal is to defeat waves of toilet minions across dozens of tower defense levels. Each level features a predetermined path along which enemies make their way to your base. Your task is to strategically place your towers along the route and destroy them before they reach the base. Throughout the game, you earn cash after killing an enemy unit, which you can spend on upgrading your towers or placing new ones across the map. With the right choice of towers and correct placement, you stand a chance at success!

If you crave more battles against the bathroom belligerents, visit our Toilet Verse Tower Defense Codes and Skibidi Tower Defense Codes to collect goodies in similar Roblox games!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy