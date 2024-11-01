Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains Codes (November 2024)

Updated November 1, 2024 We added new codes!

If you’re a Tokyo Ghoul fan, you can re-experience the story once again in Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains. If not, then it’s time to meet one of the unluckiest characters in the world of anime and share his struggles as you face merciless ghouls who want to devour you.

Ghouls are strong and ruthless in battle, but you can trounce them thanks to the Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains codes. Get enough Diamonds to summon top-tier characters and use the other free materials to upgrade your team. Skim through our Jujutsu Duel Codes list as well to find more codes for another amazing anime-inspired game that has similar gameplay mechanics.

All Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains Codes List

Active Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains Codes

preregister100k : Use for x5 Crimson Crystals and x20k Gold

: Use for x5 Crimson Crystals and x20k Gold preregister300k : Use for x3 Promotion Crystals II and x5 Sweep Coupons

: Use for x3 Promotion Crystals II and x5 Sweep Coupons preregister500k : Use for x100 Diamonds and x5 EXP Book-Medium

: Use for x100 Diamonds and x5 EXP Book-Medium preregister700k : Use for x10 Limit Crystals and x3 Improved Batteries

: Use for x10 Limit Crystals and x3 Improved Batteries preregister1m : Use for x3 Promotion Crystals III, x5 Combat Manual Intermediate, and a Crystal Bunny

: Use for x3 Promotion Crystals III, x5 Combat Manual Intermediate, and a Crystal Bunny predownload : Use for x100 Diamonds, x5 Limit Crystals, and x5 Bond Tablet-Yellow

: Use for x100 Diamonds, x5 Limit Crystals, and x5 Bond Tablet-Yellow rize500 : Use for x5 Crimson Crystals, x10 EXP Book-Small, and x20k Gold

: Use for x5 Crimson Crystals, x10 EXP Book-Small, and x20k Gold VIP666 : Use for x2 Improved Batteries and x5 Silver Advanced Stone Caskets

: Use for x2 Improved Batteries and x5 Silver Advanced Stone Caskets VIP777 : Use for x5 Limit Crystals and x3 Sweep Coupons

: Use for x5 Limit Crystals and x3 Sweep Coupons VIP888 : Use for x2 Gold Advanced Stone Caskets and x20k Gold

: Use for x2 Gold Advanced Stone Caskets and x20k Gold VIP999: Use for x5 Crimson Crystals and x3 EXP Book-Medium

Expired Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains Codes

There are currently no expired Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains

You can check out our guide below to see where the Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains (available on Google Play and Apple Store) code redemption system is:

Run Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains on your device. Press the cogwheel button below your profile icon to open the settings. Go into the Account tab and select the Redeem Code button. Type a code into the textbox. Hit OK to receive prizes.

How to Get More Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains Codes

Apart from the Redeem Codes Collection Event Announcement in-game, you can also visit the X (@tgbreakthechain), Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains Discord, and the Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains Facebook to find more Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains codes. However, there’s no need to waste so much time hunting for codes like this when you can save this list and refresh it to check for new codes.

Why Are My Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains Codes Not Working?

If you get an error message while typing in Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains codes, then you should double-check whether you’ve made an accidental typo. My mobile keyboard is tiny, so I’m not going to waste time typing when the copy/paste option exists. If you get the same error after correctly pasting the code, then it’s expired. Make sure to contact us when you discover inactive codes because we need to know when they expire.

What is Tokyo Ghoul Break the Chains?

Tokyo Ghoul: Break the Chains is a mobile card game featuring characters from the Tokyo Ghoul series and turn-based combat. You can do the main storyline, which follows important events from the anime, and unlock rewards while fighting formidable enemies. You can also do Chain Campaign quests to farm for essential materials and use the Diamonds you’ve collected to recruit more characters. There are other features you can try, but you have to level up to unlock them.

