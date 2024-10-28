Top 5 Mods for Metaphor ReFantazio

While Metaphor ReFantazio is a well-made JRPG, it is not perfect. Installing mods on your PC is one way to spice up or fix issues you encounter during your Metaphor ReFantazio playthrough. Here are the best.
Jump To:
5 Best Metaphor ReFantazio Mods
While there are many Metaphor ReFantazio mods that you can try, you can check out these five mods first since they are the best of the bunch. Some will affect combat, but others will be cosmetics.
5. Silent Combat
Like Persona games, Metaphor ReFantazio will have voice lines during combat. Although it is usually Gallica who speaks up, other party members will often chime in to share their opinions. Some players won’t be bothered at all, while others may get annoyed at how chatty everyone is.
The best way to fix this issue is to install the Silent Combat Metaphor ReFantazio mod by Zero0018. Besides muting everyone, you can also adjust your settings. For instance, if you still want to hear Gallica, you can make everyone go silent. Note that you also need to download the Ryo Framework and Reloaded II to make this mod work.
4. Film Art Anime Reshade Collection
While the game has a unique style, you may feel like the color scheme is not cinematic or immersive enough. If that’s the case, then you can try downloading the Film Art Anime Reshade Collection mod. This mod offers four unique presets that you can select to change the tone of the cinematic scenes. Note that this doesn’t work with the Metaphor Better Antialiasing mod.
Related: Romance Is Handled Beautifully in Metaphor: ReFantazio
3. Main Character Hair Color Change
If you don’t like the blue hair color of the protagonist since that makes him look too similar to the Persona 3 protagonist, there is a mod that can change it. Main Character Hair Color Change will allow you to alter the color of the protagonist’s hair in the portrait and character model. So, you can go out with a striking head full of white hair if you want.
2. Enhanced DLC BGM
If you purchase the DLC for Metaphor ReFantazio, you can access extra content in the form of unique outfits and BGMs. Although this DLC is quite good, you can add the Enhanced DLC BGM mod to add Player Advantage or Disadvantage themes. You can even toggle which music you’ll get. Note that this mod won’t work without purchasing the DLC.
1. Regicide
Regicide is a special difficulty that you can only select after beating the game at least once. If you think the hard mode is too easy, you can feel the pain immediately by downloading the Regicide mod. This will allow you to instantly access this grueling challenge the first time you start Metaphor ReFantazio. I don’t see why you want to do this to yourself but feel free to do whatever you want.
And those are the top 5 mods for Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Metaphor: ReFantazio is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Published: Oct 28, 2024 07:15 am