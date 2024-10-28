Top 5 Mods for Metaphor ReFantazio

While Metaphor ReFantazio is a well-made JRPG, it is not perfect. Installing mods on your PC is one way to spice up or fix issues you encounter during your Metaphor ReFantazio playthrough. Here are the best.

5 Best Metaphor ReFantazio Mods

While there are many Metaphor ReFantazio mods that you can try, you can check out these five mods first since they are the best of the bunch. Some will affect combat, but others will be cosmetics.

5. Silent Combat

Screenshot by The Escapist

Like Persona games, Metaphor ReFantazio will have voice lines during combat. Although it is usually Gallica who speaks up, other party members will often chime in to share their opinions. Some players won’t be bothered at all, while others may get annoyed at how chatty everyone is.

The best way to fix this issue is to install the Silent Combat Metaphor ReFantazio mod by Zero0018. Besides muting everyone, you can also adjust your settings. For instance, if you still want to hear Gallica, you can make everyone go silent. Note that you also need to download the Ryo Framework and Reloaded II to make this mod work.

4. Film Art Anime Reshade Collection

Image via FilmArtMods and Nexus Mods

While the game has a unique style, you may feel like the color scheme is not cinematic or immersive enough. If that’s the case, then you can try downloading the Film Art Anime Reshade Collection mod. This mod offers four unique presets that you can select to change the tone of the cinematic scenes. Note that this doesn’t work with the Metaphor Better Antialiasing mod.

3. Main Character Hair Color Change

Image via Drogean and Nexus Mods

If you don’t like the blue hair color of the protagonist since that makes him look too similar to the Persona 3 protagonist, there is a mod that can change it. Main Character Hair Color Change will allow you to alter the color of the protagonist’s hair in the portrait and character model. So, you can go out with a striking head full of white hair if you want.

2. Enhanced DLC BGM

Image via DeathChaos and Nexus Mods

If you purchase the DLC for Metaphor ReFantazio, you can access extra content in the form of unique outfits and BGMs. Although this DLC is quite good, you can add the Enhanced DLC BGM mod to add Player Advantage or Disadvantage themes. You can even toggle which music you’ll get. Note that this mod won’t work without purchasing the DLC.

1. Regicide

Image via Albeoris and Nexus Mods

Regicide is a special difficulty that you can only select after beating the game at least once. If you think the hard mode is too easy, you can feel the pain immediately by downloading the Regicide mod. This will allow you to instantly access this grueling challenge the first time you start Metaphor ReFantazio. I don’t see why you want to do this to yourself but feel free to do whatever you want.

And those are the top 5 mods for Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

