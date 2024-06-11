Tower of God Chapter 628 Release Date Confirmed

The South Korean manhwa Tower of God is still going strong, with Chapter 627 being released recently. Anyone following the story will want to know when they can expect the next chapter, though. Here’s the confirmed release date of Tower of God Chapter 628.

When Will Tower of God Chapter 628 Come Out?

Chapter 627 of Tower of God came out on June 10, 2024, and with the series currently boasting a weekly release schedule, Chapter 628 will arrive one week later, on June 17. The chapter will arrive on various platforms at the same time around the world. Here’s when to expect the new pages to drop in time zones in the United States:

10 AM EST

9 AM CST

7 AM PST

Where to Watch the Tower of God Anime

Anyone who has read over 600 chapters of Tower of God and followed the adventures of Bam and Co. will probably be happy to hear that the series does have an anime adaptation. As it stands, the show only has one 13-episode season, which is available to stream on Crunchyroll, but that won’t be the case forever.

During 2022’s Crunchyroll Expo, a second season of Tower of God was announced. It would be over a year before more news would become available, but it came to light that the sophomore outing had set a July 2024 release date. That means it won’t be long before there’s more Tower of God to watch, and it’ll be important that people tune in, as that’s the only way the show will get the chance to adapt the events of Chapter 628 and beyond.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Tower of God Chapter 628.

