Vanderpump Villa Season 2 Release Window, Cast, and More

If you enjoyed Season 1 of Vanderpump Villa, we’ve got good news! The Cheateu spinoff of Vanderpump Rules has been renewed for Season 2. Here’s what we know about Vanderpump Villa Season 2, including the release window, cast, and more.

Vanderpump Villa Season 2 Release Window

Hulu has confirmed that they’ve renewed Vanderpump Villa for a second season but have not yet announced an official release date.

Some fans suspect that the series may already be in production, but that process takes time. It’s likely we won’t see the second season until at least April 2025 at the earliest. Since Season 1 followed a similar schedule, an April release date would make sense.

Vanderpump Villa Season 2 Confirmed Cast

As of now, we don’t know too much about the full cast of Vanderpump Villa, but we do have a few tidbits to tide us over.

Lisa Vanderpump will, of course, return as the series star and owner of the titular villa. She will be joined by Stassi Schroeder, a former cast member of Vanderpump Rules. Schroeder is set to be a lead cast member for Season 2. As for the rest of the crew who ran the villa in Season 1, no other people have been confirmed to return.

What Will Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa Be About?

Hulu is being fairly tight-lipped about the full details for the second season of their Vanderpump Rules spinoff. We do know that the second season will at least share some major aspects of Season 1’s setup. It will center on Lisa Vanderpump and her staff at a European Villa.

It’s notable that, thus far, Hulu doesn’t seem to have confirmed the show will return to France like in Season 1. Given that the Vanderpump Villa was actually a rented location in the first season, it’s possible that the show might decide to mix it up with a new location for the second season.

Regardless of where they film, the show should once again center on the drama of the staff and visitors at Vanderpump Villa, providing plenty of exciting gossip for us to follow.

And that’s everything to know about Vanderpump Villa Season 2, including the release window, cast, and more.

