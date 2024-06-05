What Does Destiny 2 Is Temporarily at Capacity Mean? Answered

With a live-service game like Destiny 2, there are always going to be server issues on launch day. If you’re getting a notice that Destiny 2 is temporarily at capacity, here’s everything you need to know.

“Destiny 2 Is Temporarily at Capacity” Error Explained

When you’ve booted up Destiny 2 and are trying to log into the game, you may run into a pop-up that tells you the game is temporarily at capacity. When this happens, you aren’t necessarily trying to get around an error code like Calabrese or Plum. Instead, what this means is that the game servers are currently full and at capacity, which means that no one else can log in at the moment.

How to Fix Destiny 2 at Capacity

Unfortunately, there’s no quick and easy fix for the “at capacity” notice. When you get it, you’ll be placed into a queue, and all you can do is leave the game open and wait until the servers have cleared up a little, and you’ll be allowed to start playing.

Whenever players log out or crash, or even run into a network error, they’ll be out of the game, creating space for other players to get in. The sad reality is that this is how it’s going to be for games like Destiny 2 where the servers just aren’t able to keep up with player demand.

The servers should start to clear up and become smoother over the next few days after a big expansion launch, and players should be able to start logging in seamlessly. However, if you’re hoping to play on launch day, you’ll need to prepare yourself for notices like these, along with network errors that could boot you out of the game as well.

And hopefully that clears things up on the meaning of “Destiny 2 is temporarily at capacity.” Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to claim your past season rewards.

