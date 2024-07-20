What Is the Average K/D in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

If there is one thing that Call of Duty players use to boost their ego, it’s the good old K/D ratio, and that’s no different in Modern Warfare 3. This guide will go over what the average ratio is in the latest COD so you can brag to your friends.

What is the Average Kill Death Ratio in MW3?

Image via Activision.

The average K/D is around 0.8 in Modern Warfare 3. You would think that a flat 1.0 KDR would be the baseline for the overarching player base, but that’s not exactly how it works because of the better players. Great players will go toward nearly 2.0 ratios at times, which can greatly offset what the average ends up as. But those players are much less common.

Most players in casual games, and especially Call of Duty, will end up briefly playing and having their K/D eviscerated. These are the players that end up with a ratio of around 0.6 or 0.5. However, the way that skill-based matchmaking works can offset the average for K/D as well. Because matches are based on recent skills, there is a better chance for players to increase their overall ratio. So a player in the tougher SBMM brackets doesn’t necessarily have a one-to-one comparable ratio to the 0.6 players.

Aggressive SBMM was implemented with the release of Modern Warfare 2019. Back then, some data was pulled by TrueGameData that claimed the average K/D was around the 0.8 mark. Though additional averages are hard to come by for new games, this is one of the closest comparisons and it’s still relevant to the latest COD games. Unless there is a drastic change to the SBMM system in the future, the average will stay around the same. If you’re even around a 1.0, you’re above the average player and you can drop the MCW for now.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

