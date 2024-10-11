Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
What Is the Canon MC Name in Metaphor ReFantazio? Answered

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Oct 11, 2024 12:00 am

Just like in most other Atlus games, you have a nameless protagonist in Metaphor: ReFantazio, which means you can name him whatever you want. For maximum immersion, however, here’s what you need to know about the protagonist’s potential canon name in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Table of contents

Metaphor ReFantazio Canon Protagonist Name

The protagonist’s canon name in Metaphor: ReFantazio is very likely to be Will, though there’s no official confirmation on this.

There’s a bit of an exploit in the system settings where if you change the game’s language, it’ll default to a specific name when it comes time to give your protagonist a name. In this case, the default name is Will. We’ve also seen him named as such in early, pre-launch trailers and footage, so if you’re looking to be as lore-accurate as possible, you can go ahead and name your protagonist Will.

Without getting too deep into spoiler territory, there are story reasons for naming the character Will as well. The name makes sense in the context of the story and the character’s development, and when you get to a certain part in the game, you might also think that it’s fitting for the protagonist to be named as such.

That being said, your name choice also has no bearing on the story, so you can name him whatever you’d like.

What Is Your Name?

It’s worth noting that you can choose two names in Metaphor: ReFantazio. One is the protagonist’s name, and the other is your name. Your own name has no bearing on the story at all; in fact, it maybe comes up twice in the entire game, so you can choose to give your real name if you wish, or something else entirely.

And that’s all you need to know about the canon MC name in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete walkthrough hub for easier navigation.

Metaphor: ReFantazio
