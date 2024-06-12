Release Date For Palworld Sakurajima DLC
What is the Release Date For Palworld Sakurajima DLC?

The newest DLC is coming soon
At the recent Summer Games Fest presentation, Palworld announced that a brand new DLC is coming soon for all players. Here’s when the DLC, named the Sakurajima, will arrive in Palworld.

When the Palworld Sakurajima DLC Releases, Answered

The developers at PocketPair announced the Sakurajima DLC is arriving in Palworld on June 27, 2024. From the time of writing, that’s just a couple of weeks away, giving players some time to familiarize themselves with the game if they took a break over the past few months. No additional release time was given, so we’ll have to wait and see what exact time the update is dropping on June 27.

The Sakurajima DLC is a massive update, delivering a plethora of fresh content to Palworld, including a silly-looking frog. This is the first sizable DLC Palworld has received since its launch back in February of this year. Here’s a list of all the new content coming to the game with the update:

  • New Island
  • New Pals and Subspecies of existing Pals
  • New Raid and harder versions of bosses
  • Enemy Oil Rig to plunder
  • Additional building mechanics
  • Higher level cap
  • Dedicated servers for Xbox
  • More yet to be announced

Whether you’re a newer player or someone who maxed out their levels and Pals within a month of the game dropping, there’s something for everyone in the update. Palworld desperately needed an update of this magnitude to draw players back.

Time will tell if the Sakurajima DLC is enough to keep the player base intact, but Palworld still has thousands of concurrent players across all platforms. While the Sakurajima DLC likely won’t pole-vault Palworld back to its peak concurrent player count, it should bring back plenty of old players on June 27.

Palworld is available now.

Palworld
