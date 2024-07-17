When Are Data Center Traveling Restrictions Being Removed on FFXIV? Answered

With the release of the Dawntrail expansion, FFXIV has implemented certain Data Center traveling restrictions to help avoid congestion, which proved to be a part of the expansion’s much smoother release compared to Endwalker. But when are they being lifted, considering that everything’s back to normal?

Recommended Videos

When Is FFXIV Removing The Data Center Traveling Restrictions?

According to an official announcement, restrictions should be lifted as soon as Patch 7.05 arrives on July 30th. As stated a few days before Dawntrail’s Easly Access started, players have been unable to visit other Data Centers in their own region, having only the Oceania Data Center available for traveling for a while now. Developers have considered a chance for returning full access to other Centers as soon as Patch 7.01 dropped, but it seems like they deemed it wasn’t time for this just yet.

During Endwalker, certain Data Centers in each region were much more popular than others for completing harder content, such as the newest Extreme Trials or Savage fights (which are yet to be released on Dawntrail, as of 7.01). The decision to lock all Data Centers was made to prevent them from being too congested throughout the expansion’s first days, which has seemingly worked, but it’ll be around for a few more days as it seems like there are still too many people online.

Related: All Arcadion Normal Raid Drops in FFXIV Listed

But if you miss your friends in other Data Centers, don’t worry. Patch 7.05 was specifically mentioned as “the latest” date when the Data Center traveling restrictions would be lifted in FFXIV, so it’s highly unlikely that it won’t be back by then. And if you just can’t wait for them, you can always meet up in Oceania, the only currently travelable DC for everyone. Seeing as this is the newer region of them all, it’s very unlikely for it to be congested or, in a more extreme case, to be completely closed off.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy