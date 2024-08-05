Ser Duncan in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
When Does Game of Thrones Spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Release?

Another spin-off on the way.
The success of Game of Thrones was always going to inspire more stories from its rich world, and now to follow House of the Dragon we will be getting A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Here’s what we know about when it will be released.

Does A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Have a Release Date?

Knight practicing with Sword in teaser for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the Game of Thrones spin-off prequel will release sometime in 2025. The release year was first announced alongside a teaser shared alongside the final episode of House of the Dragon Season 2.

Right now there’s no indication of when exactly in the year the series will start airing, but both seasons of House of the Dragon have aired in the Summer, so we can speculate that the next spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms could be released around the same time.

Set roughly 100 years after the events of House of the Dragon so far, this spin-off will focus on a different story that was released as the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas. This story follows two main characters, the Hedge Knight Ser Duncan the Tall, and the young Aegon Targaryen V, who is referred to by his nickname Egg.

While details around the series are scarce, we do know that Peter Claffey will play Ser Duncan alongside Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, alongside several other cast members that have already been confirmed. Furthermore, you can get your first glimpse of these stars in character thanks to a short teaser trailer available via the Max YouTube channel.

Filming for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms began in June of 2024, so production is far from done yet. While this could mean the show’s release happens later in the year, fans can relax knowing there will be a new adventure in the Song of Ice and Fire canon to binge in 2025.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight
Game of Thrones
