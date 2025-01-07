Forgot password
When Does the AFK Journey New Season (Chains of Eternity) Release? Answered

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Jan 6, 2025 10:23 pm

AFK Journey is a free-to-play RPG that gets regular content updates in the form of seasons. Every few months, we get a new one, which comes with a new map, new story content, and of course, new heroes. Here’s when the new season in AFK Journey, titled Chains of Eternity, releases.

Table of contents

AFK Journey Chains of Eternity Season Release Date

The Chains of Eternity season will become available in AFK Journey on Jan. 17 for the Global version of the game.

If you’re playing on a different region or version of the game, the season will become available for you as long as your server is 35 days old and you’ve met the following requirements:

  • Reach 240 Resonance level.
  • Complete all pre-season AFK stages.

Assuming you’ve already met those two conditions and your server is at least 35 days old, you’ll get the new season on the set release date, just like everyone else.

What’s New in Chains of Eternity?

Aside from a brand new map and story update, there are quite a few new heroes and bosses getting added with the Chains of Eternity season in AFK Journey as well. We’ve listed them below:

  • Lorsan (Wilder)
  • Elijah and Lailah (Celestial)
  • Illucia (Dream Realm boss)

There are other important seasonal changes, such as a cap on your AFK progress each day, as well as an adjustment to Paragon levels and Exclusive Equipment. The TLDR is that Paragon levels are going to be much more impactful, and there’s also going to be a boost going from +15 to +20 for your Exclusive Equipment. What this means is that investment into your existing Supreme+ units will have higher returns, but do note that it’s also much more expensive to invest in them past that.

And that’s everything you need to know about the new Chains of Eternity season in AFK Journey. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our tier list and the best teams and party compositions.

AFK Journey
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
