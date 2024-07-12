When Is the Next Server Wipe in Once Human?

Once Human is an MMORPG, but don’t get overly attached to your character, as all your progress is going to get reset every few weeks. Here’s when the next server wipe is happening in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

While the developers have not officially confirmed it just yet, we’re expecting the next Once Human server wipe to happen on Aug. 20, 2024, which is a Tuesday. This date is exactly six weeks from launch, which would put it in line with the game’s six-week seasonal schedule.

What Do You Lose in Server Wipes?

As the name implies, all your progress made in Once Human will be wiped. You’ll lose the following items:

Character

Weapons

Armor

Resources and materials

You’ll basically have to create a new character at the start of each season. That being said, you will retain your cosmetic items, blueprints, and mods. Some items can also be saved by sending them over to Eternaland, though you’ll need to spend Material Points to store them there.

Why Wipe the Server?

Simply put, the game runs on seasonal content, and the developers want the experience to feel fresh every six weeks or so. By implementing server wipes, everyone will be back on the same level again as you’ll need to start from scratch.

However, the developers have also promised that there will be new challenges and bosses to look forward to with each season release. There will be new mechanics and events as well, so it’s not like you’ll just be doing the same thing again every six weeks. This doesn’t make the pain of losing your progress sting any less, but at least there’s that.

And that’s everything you need to know about server wipes in Once Human. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to escape Dayton Hospital, as well as the best Specializations to choose.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy