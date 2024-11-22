The end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is almost here, and the game is preparing for the Remix: The Finale event by releasing a tribute to a late icon. However, the game doesn’t make it super easy to find, leaving players scrambling. So, where is Juice WRLD in Fortnite?

How To Find the Juice WRLD Tribute in Fortnite

Before passing away in 2019, Jarad Anthony Higgins, aka Juice WRLD, was a big fan of Fortnite. He played the game in its early days, long before music icons found themselves a major part of the experience, so it’s unlikely he could’ve foreseen himself being part of an event to end a season. That’s what’s happening, though, and in preparation for that moment, Epic Games has dropped an additional tribute that can be found near Holly Hedges.

All players have to do to find it is enter a regular Battle Royale game and head toward the popular POI. As they enter the airspace near it, a massive version of Juice WRLD with glowing eyes will appear in the water, far away from the Fortnite map. There’s also a special location called WRLD Point, which is on the edge of the map southwest of Holly Hedges. Players flying in the air will be unable to miss it because a colorful mist appears around the whole area. It’s a great spot to take a screenshot to commemorate this moment in Fortnite history.

How Else Is Fortnite Honoring Juice WRLD?

In addition to the tribute in Battle Royale and the upcoming event, which is set to honor the rapper in a special way, there is also a free Juice WRLD skin coming to the game. It will be free for everyone who logs into the game starting November 25th. While the Outfit will be available in the game until the event takes place, anyone who misses out will have a chance to buy it in the Item Shop at a later date. But who would want to miss an event that looks like it will put Ariana Grande’s concert to shame?

And that’s where Juice WRLD is in Fortnite. If you’re looking to get to the tribute in style, here’s how to do the flying car glitch in the popular Battle Royale game.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

