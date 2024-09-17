A Fortnite update means all kinds of new items and challenges. Several of the new quests involve the Iron Man items that just appeared in the game, but they can be hard to come by. So, here’s where to find Stark Chests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4.

How To Find Stark Chests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4

If you’re like me, when you saw all of the Iron Man challenges, you probably landed at one of the Marvel POIs to find a Stark Chest. I ran to the Iron Man shrine in Doomstadt immediately, thinking that would be a sneaky place to find a Stark Chest. Unfortunately, there wasn’t one, and it left me with a lot of enemies to deal with. Thankfully, I quickly realized that a few spots on the map guaranteed the new kind of chest.

All of the new landing platforms on the Fortnite map have Stark Chests near them. These spots are meant for the War Machine and Iron Man caches, which provide players with the highly sought-after arsenals. However, some of the challenges call for opening chests rather than just using the items, so the caches are of no use. There’s also a chance you’ll find a Stark Chest out in the wild, just like the Avengers and Doom chests, so make sure to loot as many spots as possible if you want to knock out these challenges quickly.

All Stark Chest Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4

If you’re looking for a Stark Chest to open and don’t want to drive around the map looking for one of the landing platforms, don’t worry, as The Escapist has you covered. Here’s a list of all of the Stark Chests locations in Fortnite:

North of Nitrodome

North of Redline Rig

North of Grim Gate

South of Doom’s Courtyard

Of course, like with any other popular challenge, other players will have the same idea as you, so be careful when landing at these spots. The best course of action might be to land at the farthest platform from the Battle Bus’ trajectory, as a lot of sweats don’t like staying up in the air that long.

And that’s where to find Stark Chests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

