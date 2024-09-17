Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
An empty Stark Chest in Fortnite.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Where To Find Stark Chests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Sep 17, 2024 10:13 am

A Fortnite update means all kinds of new items and challenges. Several of the new quests involve the Iron Man items that just appeared in the game, but they can be hard to come by. So, here’s where to find Stark Chests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4.

Recommended Videos

How To Find Stark Chests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4

Landing Platform in Fortnite as part of an article about where to find Stark Chests.

If you’re like me, when you saw all of the Iron Man challenges, you probably landed at one of the Marvel POIs to find a Stark Chest. I ran to the Iron Man shrine in Doomstadt immediately, thinking that would be a sneaky place to find a Stark Chest. Unfortunately, there wasn’t one, and it left me with a lot of enemies to deal with. Thankfully, I quickly realized that a few spots on the map guaranteed the new kind of chest.

All of the new landing platforms on the Fortnite map have Stark Chests near them. These spots are meant for the War Machine and Iron Man caches, which provide players with the highly sought-after arsenals. However, some of the challenges call for opening chests rather than just using the items, so the caches are of no use. There’s also a chance you’ll find a Stark Chest out in the wild, just like the Avengers and Doom chests, so make sure to loot as many spots as possible if you want to knock out these challenges quickly.

Related: Where To Find Rare Chests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Rare Chest Locations, Explained

All Stark Chest Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4

If you’re looking for a Stark Chest to open and don’t want to drive around the map looking for one of the landing platforms, don’t worry, as The Escapist has you covered. Here’s a list of all of the Stark Chests locations in Fortnite:

  • North of Nitrodome
  • North of Redline Rig
  • North of Grim Gate
  • South of Doom’s Courtyard

Of course, like with any other popular challenge, other players will have the same idea as you, so be careful when landing at these spots. The best course of action might be to land at the farthest platform from the Battle Bus’ trajectory, as a lot of sweats don’t like staying up in the air that long.

And that’s where to find Stark Chests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Post Tag:
Fortnite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67