The latest Fortnite Story Quests are here, and they have to do with everyone’s favorite hero, Iron Man. However, the leader of The Avengers isn’t making things easy for players looking to earn some XP. Here’s how to hit opponents with Stark Weapons for a total accumulated distance in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How To Find Stark Weapons in Fortnite

Before you can even try to complete this challenge, you have to get your hands on Stark Weapons. That currently includes Iron Man’s Combat Kit and the Stark Industries Rifle. The easy way to find these items is to head to Iron Man himself south of Doomstadt. He’s selling the Combat Kit and also has the Stark Industries Rifle available. It’ll cost you some gold, but that may be better than running all over the map like The Giant Chicken with his head cut off looking for the weapons.

Another way to get your hands on Stark Weapons in Fortnite is to search a Stark Industry chest. They appear on the map in locations with the landing pads and drop at least one Stark item. You can also find the recently added weapons as regular loot or via the Iron Man caches if you’re lucky. If you’re not stressing over completing this challenge, then it’s probably better to use those methods, as sweats seem to be running right to the Iron Man NPC at the start of games to add his arsenal to their inventory.

Related: Where To Find Rare Chests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Rare Chest Locations, Explained

How To Hit Opponents With Stark Weapons for a Total Accumulated Distance in Fortnite

Once you have a Stark Weapon, it’s time to hit some players. To complete this challenge, you must accumulate 500 distance, which means you have to hit players from different distances until you reach 500. This is probably easiest to achieve with the Stark Industries Rifle, as it has pretty solid accuracy and can hit enemies from great distances. The Unibeam will also work, but it’s a lot harder to control.

Of course, it’s going to be pretty tough to hit 500 distance in one game, so unless you end up with a full bot lobby, take your time getting this challenge out of the way and moving on to the next Story Quest.

And that’s how to hit opponents with Stark Weapons for a total accumulated distance in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy