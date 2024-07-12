Where to Get Fireproof Plastic in Once Human

If you want to start climbing to higher tiers, you’ll eventually need some Fireproof Plastic. Here’s where to find Fireproof Plastic in Once Human.

How to Find Fireproof Plastic in Once Human

Fireproof Plastic can be scrapped from items like Sports Water Bottles in Iron River. Along with Note Boards and Safety Helmets, this river region is your only option for getting the tier 3 materials you need. As always, you need to enter the region and start collecting all of the materials you possibly can before heading back to a Disassembly Bench. If you have the right items, then you can easily extract plastic as a refined resource.

The Iron River region itself is meant for players who are above level 20. Killing enemies if you’re below that level is going to prove more difficult than simply waiting to get the material. However, you can use your motorcycle to get in and out as fast as possible. With the assumption that you avoid any fights at all costs, you can loot and run before any real danger approaches. Having the motorcycle is fantastic for quickly getting resources in the same way later in the game.

Items that Provide Fireproof Plastic in Once Human:

Note Boards

Safety Helmets

Sports Water Bottles

Tires

Back at your Territory, take all the items you scavenged in the Iron River and toss them into the Disassembly Bench. The process is free and you will get the plastics you need as a result. Now you can start upgrading your current gear or craft an entirely new set of armor that will keep you safe against the hordes in tougher zones.

Once Human is available to play now.

