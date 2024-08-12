Where To Get Tea in Fields of Mistria

By the time Summer rolls around and you’ve increased Mistria’s town ranking, you’ve likely received a request from Valen on the town notice board: “Request for Tea.” This turns out to be more of an arduous quest than you might expect. Here’s how to get Tea for Valen (and yourself!) in Fields of Mistria.

How To Get Tea in Fields of Mistria

To get Tea in Fields of Mistria, you’ll have to grow it yourself as a crop from Tea Seeds during the Summer season. Once planted, Tea Seeds will grow into a bush of Tea leaves after five Days, and you’ll then be able to harvest Tea regularly as the Tea leaves will naturally regrow every three days throughout Summer, much like Corn and Tomatoes.

You can buy Tea Seeds from the town’s General Store for 300 Tesserae a bag, but you’ll first have to upgrade the shop before it’ll start stocking the Tea Seeds you need.

How To Upgrade the General Store

To upgrade the General Store in Fields of Mistria and subsequently buy Tea Seeds, you’ll need to wait until you receive a letter from Adeline in the mail. For me, this happened in early Summer after finishing repairs on the Mill. After you’ve opened the letter, meet Adeline inside the general store, and you and the gang will decide to gather resources to upgrade the shop. Much like how repairs went with the Bridge and Mill, Adeline will set up a collection box right next to the shop, where you can drop in the required resources, which include the following:

Wood x300

Iron Ingot x5

Copper Ingot x5

Stone x500

Most of those resources are early-game materials easy enough to find, but if you’re wondering where to nab some Iron, you’ll have to push your way past the 20th floor in the Mines. A Water Seal blocks the 21st floor, but if you collect and offer the materials asked for by the ancient texts (a proper quest in its own right), the seal will break, and you’ll be able to move onward. Starting at Floor 21 in the Mines, you’ll enter a new biome, and you’ll be able to collect Iron Ore much in the same way you can collect Copper in the biome prior. Take the Iron Ore to the Blacksmith forge, and you can create one Iron Ingot for 10 Iron Ore.

Once you’ve collected all the General Store upgrade materials, talk to Adeline and hand over 3,000 Tesserae to complete the quest. Just be sure to do it all before Summer ends as the shop will only stock Tea Seeds during the Summer season. You’ll also want to make sure you’ve left yourself enough time to actually grow and harvest the Tea Leaves themselves, or you’ll have to wait an entire year before you can get your hands on some Tea.

What To Do With Tea in Fields of Mistria

Once you have Tea in Fields of Mistria, you’ll likely want to hand one over to Valen to finish her quest. But otherwise, you can sell it, cook it, give it away, or do whatever you want with it! The Tea Leaf crop is yours to do with as you please.

Tea leaves sell for 135 Tesserae each, and they turn out to be quite profitable with their quick growth and continuous harvest. But if you prefer, you can also use the crop in plenty of recipes, such as Green Tea, Tea with Lemon, and Roasted Rice Tea. Each of these drinkable teas will heal a decent chunk of your HP and Stamina.

You can also gift a Tea leaf to Darcy during the Saturday Market, which she’ll appreciate, or Hemlock and Josephine, who also both like the leaf. And if you happen to whip up some Green Tea, consider gifting it to Juniper, who apparently just loves the stuff. Likewise, Josephine is also quite a Green Tea fiend and loves a cup of Roasted Rice Tea.

And that’s how to get Tea in Fields of Mistria! Looking for Water Chestnuts? We’ve got a guide for that too.

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access. The above information is accurate as of version 0.11.3 and will be updated as the game changes.

Fields of Mistria is now available in Early Access on Steam.

