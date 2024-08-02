Where To Get the Keratinos Blade and Gauntlet Blueprint in Warframe

Keratinos is a wicked infected claw weapon that many Warframe prayers are likely falling in love with in The Circuit and are wondering how to get their own.

How to get the Keratinos in Warframe

To buy the Karatinos Blade and Gauntlet Blueprints, you will need to visit Father/Vicor at the Necralisk on Deimos. You can buy them from him at Rank 0 (Neutral) with the Entrati faction, so you don’t have to worry too much about ranking up with them. You will, however, need Standing to buy the blueprints, 1000 for the main blueprint and 500 for each component that you need, totaling 3000 Entrati Standing as you need two blades and two gauntlets for the weapon.

Once you have all the blueprints, then you need to make the pieces.

Keratinos Blades

20,000 Credits

40 Adramal Alloy – you can buy the blueprint for this from Otak for 1000 Standing at Rank 0 (Neutral) with the Entrati Syndicate. You then need Adramalium, Travoride, Plastids, and Lucent Teroglobe.

24 Pustulite – can be found in large plants on the Gambion Drift, or as a mission reward.

6 Purged Dagonic – the blueprint for this is also available from Otak for 1000 Standing.

4 Gallium – can be found during missions on Mars and Uranus.

Keratinos Gauntlets

20,000 Credits

20 Ferment Bladder – can be gotten by filleting fish on Deimos.

16 Ganglion – can be found in plants called Haptic Frond on Gambion Drift. Also rewarded for some Bounties.

6 Waxen Sebum Deposit – can be gotten from the Amniophysi fish that appear in hotspots in caves on the Gambion Drift.

4 Neurodes – can be found during missions on Earth, Deimos, Eris, and Lua.

How to gain Entrati Standing

To gain Standing with the Entrati, you will need to talk to Grandmother at the Necralisk. She will be more than happy to accept various Tokens that you can earn from other members in exchange for Standing. One of the easiest tokens to earn is actually Mother Tokens for completing Bounties on the Gambion Drift, so make sure you chat to Mother if you need to earn some fast.

All of the members can be found in the Necralisk and will have different tasks that you can do to earn resources that they will accept in exchange for Tokens.

You can earn the following tokens by taking part in activities on Deimos.

Mother Tokens – completing bounties on Gambion Drift for Mother – 100 Standing

Father Tokens – can be earned by trading all the resources found on Cambion Drift to Father under the Parts Requisition option when you are speaking with him – 100 Standing

Daughter Tokens – can be earned through fishing on the Cambion Drift (you will need the right fishing spear) – 100 Standing

Son Tokens – these can be earned by conserving animals on Cambion Drift. Animals can be found all over the drift, just make sure you have you conversation equipment ready to go – 500 Standing

Otak Tokens – exchange gems and alloys obtained through mining for these tokens – 100 Standing

Grandmother Tokens – you can trade Grandmother a selection of lesser tokens for a Grandmother Token, worth 1500 Standing.

Once you have enough Entrati Standing, visit Father/Vicor and buy the blueprints from him.

Suggested build for Keratinos

The Keratinos are odd weapons, doing primarily Slash damage and able to take the Vermillion Storm stance. The heavy attack can do forced Slash procs with the last three spins, and this will mean forced Bleed procs. This is followed by a lunge that does 500% damage and another Slash proc. As such, building the Keratino to rapidly work up Combo Meter and do lots of Heavy Attack damage is a very viable way to build the weapon.

It also has built-in Viral damage, which combines excellently with the Slash procs that are all but guaranteed. Finally, a heavy attack at max combo counter will result in increased attack range for three minutes. This is just nutty, making the weapon a bit of a proto-Incarnon before we really knew what they were. A pretty simple build based around Condition Overload, Killing Blow, Organ Shatter, Sacrificial Steel and then adding North Wind and Fever Strike for more Viral should be great. Build into some more Heavy Attack stats if you like, or further range never hurts.

Warframe is available to play now.

