Which Workstations You Should Make Copies of in Elder Scrolls: Castles

To sustain and grow your dynasty in Elder Scrolls: Castles, you’ll need to produce enough supplies to keep everyone fed, content, and ready for adventure. But which workstations are worth building twice in Elder Scrolls: Castles?

Top Workstations to Duplicate in Elder Scrolls: Castles

When you first start out in Elder Scrolls: Castles, you’ll be working to increase your dynasty level and unlock every available workstation. But once you’ve got the time to double back and build seconds of your workstations, which should you prioritize?

Your mileage may vary, but we’ve got some tips on the resources that you’ll want the most of to keep things running smoothly in the game.

Of course, you’ll need the people to work these stations if you want to reach maximum efficiency, so avoid adding more stations than you can staff. Put that bed to use and make more subjects before you start adding second workstations!

Kitchen

Screenshot by The Escapist

Food is perhaps the most vital resource in the game, as a starving populace can’t be put to work. Plus, you know, they’ll be unhappy if you’re the kind of ruler who cares about that kind of thing.

Having plenty of food on hand also helps you easily make decisions for rulings that let you play at being a generous ruler to keep your subjects happy. I’d suggest doubling up on your kitchens as a great way to make sure there’s always more food coming in, so you can use it as a bartering tool when necessary to ensure your ruler doesn’t become the target of an angry populace.

Food is also a common request for filling orders, so you can really fill your castle coffers by having plenty to spare and sell to other, less fortunate people.

Oil Press

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you run out of oil, your subjects can’t see. If they can’t see, they can’t work. And if they can’t work, you won’t be able to get any resources. So, if you’re looking to double up on workstations in Elder Scrolls: Castles, adding a second oil press is a solid way to go. That way, you can make sure everyone stays hard at work crafting everything else you need to maintain a strong rule.

Like food, oil is also a frequently used resource in making rulings and filling orders. Having enough to spare can make decisions easier when you’re trying to make rulings or fill orders to earn some cold hard gold.

Furnace

Screenshot by The Escapist

As you increase your Dynasty Level, ingots will become an incredibly important resource. You’ll use them to build tools, weapons, and armor so you need a steady supply in order to increase work efficiency and arm your adventurers appropriately.

Once you progress past iron alone, you’ll also need to maximize the variety of ingots you can craft, making a second furnace a worthwhile investment as you grow your kingdom.

For the rest of the workstations that you can increase, it’s probably better to invest all of your resources into upgrading them rather than adding more. You don’t need nearly so much of anything as you do food, oil, and ingots, so the other workstations will likely meet your needs on their own.

And that’s which workstations you should make copies of in Elder Scrolls: Castles.

Elder Scrolls: Castles is available now.

