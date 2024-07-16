While Red Hulk easily steals the show in Captain America: Brave New World‘s new teaser trailer, the mystery surrounding Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito’s character has also generated plenty of buzz. So, who does Giancarlo Esposito play in Captain America: Brave New World?

Recommended Videos

Related: Is Red Hulk a Villain in the Marvel Universe?

Who Giancarlo Esposito Plays in Captain America 4, Explained

As of this writing, Marvel Studios hasn’t revealed the identity of Giancarlo Esposito’s Captain America: Brave New World character. All we have to go on is what we’ve seen in the sequel’s trailer, which makes two things clear.

One: Esposito is playing someone suitably badass with serious military chops. Two: Whoever they are, they’re at odds with Sam Wilson/Captain America. The teaser seemingly shows Esposito’s character spraying Cap’s shield with gunfire, although this might be misdirection on the studio’s part. Could Esposito be in league with Brave New World‘s main baddie, Samuel Sterns/The Leader? Maybe. We’ll have to wait until the movie drops in 2025 to find out!

Related: Why Harrison Ford Replaced William Hurt as Thunderbolt Ross/Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World

Interestingly, whoever Esposito is portraying, they weren’t always part of Captain America: Brave New World‘s story. Esposito only joined the fourth Captain America installment’s cast in May 2024, as part of reshoots that reportedly lasted 22 days. This indicates that screenwriter Matthew Orton introduced Esposito’s character while reworking Brave New World‘s script in December 2023.

Regardless, Marvel Studios apparently has big plans for Esposito, based on comments by the actor himself. At a recent fan event, Esposito hinted that his character is only “teased” in Captain America: Brave New World, and that “there will be a series afterwards.” Whether this means that Brave New World will lead into a second Captain America-centric Disney+ show (following 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) remains to be seen, however.

Marvel Fans Think They Already Know Who Esposito’s MCU Character Is

So, there’s no official word on Giancarlo Esposito’s Captain America 4 character – but that doesn’t mean MCU fans don’t already have ideas. Indeed, a sizeable segment of the franchise’s fanbase is convinced that Esposito will appear as G.W. Bridge in Brave New World.

In the comics, George Washington Bridge (seriously: that’s his actual name) is an ex-mercenary turned Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. That certainly fits with what we’ve seen of Esposito’s character, although Bridge is more commonly associated with the X-Men’s corner of the Marvel Universe than Captain America’s.

Related: Captain America: Brave New World Trailer Reveals First Look at Red Hulk

That said, Esposito recently insisted that fans haven’t yet figured out which Marvel hero or villain he’s bringing to life.

“The character I’m playing is a badass,” he told a convention audience. “That always excites me. For me to develop that character in line with the character’s inception is a fascinating art for me. I had an incredible time shooting [Captain America 4]. I’m not telling you who I’m playing… people are trying to guess and no one has guessed correctly yet.”

Captain America: Brave New World arrives in cinemas on Feb. 14, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy