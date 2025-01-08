Who Malice Is & How To Get the Invisible Woman Skin in Marvel Rivals

The gaming world is buzzing about the release of Marvel Rivals Season 1. However, not all of the excitement stems from new modes and maps. In fact, the Internet is thirsting over one of Sue Storm’s outfits. Here’s who Malice is and how to get the skin in Marvel Rivals.

Who Is Malice in Marvel Comics?

Several characters don the name Malice in the pages of Marvel Comics. A couple of them are D-tier villains, and another is a mutant Mister Sinister recruits to be part of his Marauders. However, the one Marvel Rivals is bringing into the game is an alter-ego of Sue Storm; think what The Hulk is to Bruce Banner.

Following a miscarriage, Sue finds herself in a vulnerable position, and the villain Psycho-Man takes advantage of that, awakening Malice and causing all kinds of problems for the Fantastic Four. She’s able to get away from Malice with the help of her husband, Reed Richards, but the evil personality shows up again when Marvel’s First Family joins the Silver Surfer on a mission to find the Infinity Gems. It’s a formative event for Sue, so much so the ’90s Fantastic Four animated series adapted the character in the episode “World Within Worlds.”

How To Get the Malice Invisible Woman Skin in Marvel Rivals

While it’s been a number of years since Malice showed up in Marvel Comics media, the good people at NetEase Games clearly liked her design enough to put her in their hero shooter. The Costume will arrive alongside Invisible Woman, who joins the game as part of the Season 1 update on January 10th, 2025.

At the time of writing, there’s no information about how much the Malice skin will cost in Marvel Rivals, but based on the price of other skins, 2,400 Lattice is a safe bet. Costumes are also known to go on sale from time to time, so it may be a good idea to hold off on buying Invisible Woman’s evil personality until the price drops.

It’s important to note, though, that Malice will not be part of the Season 1 Battle Pass. There will be ten costumes for players to unlock, but they’ve all already leaked, and none of them are alternate styles for members of the Fantastic Four.

And that’s who Malice is and how to get the Invisible Woman skin in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

