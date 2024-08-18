Zenless Zone Zero: First-Class Customer Service Event Guide

The First-Class Customer Service event is the mini-game you can play in Zenless Zone Zero version 1.1 to get free Polychromes. This game mode is basically a rhythm game where you have to press the button at the correct time to complete a stage.

How To Complete First-Class Customer Service Event: Tips & Tricks in ZZZ

You can start the First-Class Customer Service event in Zenless Zone Zero by examining the Repair Table outside Random Play. Basically, your goal is to repair your customers’ playback devices. However, instead of solving a puzzle, you will need to play a rhythm game and complete ten stages.

The stages are divided into two: Simple Adjustments [Easy] and Precise Calibration [Hard]. All players should be able to complete the Easy mode, but things get way more challenging when you attempt the Hard levels.

Pay Attention to the Signal Color

You will encounter several types of signals when playing the mini-game in the First-Class Customer Service event. Each of them has its own special quirks, and you want to keep your eyes on the color of all signals to know what you are dealing with:

The green signal is the most basic, and it will gradually expand outward.

The red signal will disappear for a second before appearing near the outer circle.

The blue signal will rapidly gain speed as it gets close to the outer circle.

Keep Your Eyes on the Outer Circle

When you attempt the Precise Calibration in the First-Class Customer Service event, things will get rather hectic due to the number of signals that will show up. Personally, I recommend just focusing your eyes on the outer circle and ignoring the oncoming signals from the center. Unlike regular rhythm games, Zenless Zone Zero is very generous with the range, and you can usually land a perfect score even when you press the button too early.

Try Again

If you fail to get your desired score, you can retry the current level whenever you wish. You can either go back to the stage screen or reset the game directly. If you just want to get all the event rewards, you only need to get the A rank. You should be able to obtain this score even if you land some Good hits and not Perfect.

On the other hand, perfectionists will need to get full Perfect scores if they want to obtain the highest rank, which is S+. There is no extra reward you will get, though, so this is only for personal challenges and a sense of achievement.

Zenless Zone Zero is now available to play on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

