All Astro Bot Secret VIP Cameo Bots (And Where They’re From)

Bursting with creativity, Astro Bot is a pure joy to play, and one of the best things about it is collecting secret VIP Bots based on PlayStation characters. The game boasts 169 of them, and after finding all of them, here’s who they are and where they come from.

All Astro Bot Secret VIPS (And Where They’re From)

In order to progress through Astro Bot, players will travel around numerous different worlds and collect bots to add to their home base. While some of these are generic white robots, the majority of them come from first-party franchises or games that are associated with PlayStation’s long history. Many of these bots are optional, and you don’t technically need to find all 169 of them to beat the game, but you’ll want to search for them just to see which characters make a cameo appearance in this massive love letter to Sony’s history.

After scouring each world and watching the credits roll, we now have a complete list of all of the VIP bots that appear in Astro Bot. While most of these are recognizable to modern gamers, many of them were deep cuts that made even a veteran gamer like myself scratch my head at who they were or what they were doing here. So below, we’ve listed the name of each bot, which character they’re based on, and which franchise they’re associated with, presented in order according to the game’s VIP bot menu. Keep in mind that this list is only for the bots you acquire in the base game, so the VIP bots you unlock in Astro’s Playroom – Bloodborne’s Lady Maria, Returnal’s Selene, a Gran Turismo racer, and a greedy ape from Ape Escape – are not factored in our tally.

With that being said, enjoy this little tour down memory lane of every VIP bot in Astro Bot.

Dad of Boy (Kratos from God of War)

Boy (Atreus from God of War)

Smartest Man Alive (Mimir from God of War)

Valkyrie Queen (Freya from God of War)

Dwarven Blacksmith (Brok from God of War)

Dwarven Artisan (Sindri from God of War)

Ironwood Jotunn (Angrboda from God of War)

Thunder God (Thor from God of War)

Thunder Goddess (Thrud from God of War)

Spirit Guide (Kena from Kena: Bridge of Spirits)

Tooled-Up Mechanic (Ratchet and Clank from Ratchet & Clank)

Multiversal Rebel (Rivet from Ratchet & Clank)

Clumsy Bean (Avatar from Fall Guys)

Vengeful Spirit (Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima)

Patriotic Porter (Sam Porter Bridges from Death Stranding)

Magical Graffitist (Ash from Concrete Genie)

Brave Biker (Deacon St. John from Days Gone)

Deviant Hunter (Connor from Detroit: Become Human)

Intrepid Rodent (Quill from Moss)

Wormhole Survivor (Grant Moon from Farpoint)

Machine Hunter (Aloy from Horizon)

Paternal Outcast (Rost from Horizon)

Loyal Oseram (Erend from Horizon)

Cherished Wanderer (Sylens from Horizon)

Security Scouter (A Watcher from Horizon)

Grass Guzzler (A Grazer from Horizon)

Western Warrior (William Adams from Nioh)

Beast Tamer (The Boy from The Last Guardian)

Barrel Muncher (Trico from The Last Guardian)

Phantom Theif (Joker from Persona 5)

Raider Dude (Nathan Drake from Uncharted)

Prodigal Brother (Sam Drake from Uncharted)

Moustachioed Mentor (Sully from Uncharted)

Tenacious Reporter (Elena Fischer from Uncharted)

No-Nonsense Merc (Nadine Ross from Uncharted)

Looting Virtuoso (Chloe Frazer from Uncharted)

False Ancestor (Francis Drake from Uncharted)

Yharnam Tourist (A Hunter from Bloodborne)

Roguish Conduit (Delsin Rowe from InFAMOUS: Second Son)

Neon Avatar (Fetch from InFAMOUS: Second Son)

Secret Octopus (Octodad from Octodad: Dadliest Catch)

Papercraft Postie (Iota from Tearaway)

Living Relic (Knack from Knack)

Gifted Soul (Jodie Holmes from Beyond: Two Souls)

Pure-Hearted Puppet (Kutaro from The Puppeteer)

Dependable Smuggler (Joel from The Last of Us)

Immune Smuggler (Ellie from The Last of Us)

Fungus Head (A Clicker from The Last of Us)

Watermelon Buster (Raiden from Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance)

Forgotten Mascot (Polygon Man)

Desert Wanderer (The Traveler from Journey)

Gravity Shifter (Kat from Gravity Rush)

Defender of Hekseville (Raven from Gravity Rush)

Electric Vigilante (Cole from InFAMOUS)

Archstone Explorer (The Slayer of Demons from Demons Souls)

Nexus Dweller (Maiden in Black from Demon’s Souls)

Knitted Kid (Sackboy from Little Big Planet)

Adorable Shadow (Teddie from Persona 4)

Tribal Flagbearer (A Flagbearer from Patapon)

Tribal Warrior (A Warrior from Patapon)

Tribal Archer (An Archer from Patapon)

Fragile Knight (Arthur from Ghosts n’ Goblins)

Protective Android (Aigis from Persona 3)

Energetic Blob (Kulche from Locoroco)

Speedy Blob (Chavez from Locoroco)

Exuberant Blob (Pekerone from Locoroco)

Stylish Blob (Priffy from Locoroco)

Voracious Blob (Tupley from Locoroco)

Unpredictable Blob (Pudzi from Locoroco)

Home Run Hero (A baseball from player from MLB The Show)

Galactic Pirate (Jaster Rouge from Rouge Galaxy)

Tattooed Dragon (Kazuma Kiryu from Yakuza/Like A Dragon)

Quiz Master (Buzz from Buzz!)

Wandering Trespasser (Wander from Shadow of the Colossus)

Slumbering Girl (Mono from Shadow of the Colossus)

Trusty Steed (Agro from Shadow of the Colossus)

Legendary Soldier (Naked Snake from Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater)

Military Mutant (Helghast Soldier from Killzone)

Independent Mutant (Helghast Soldier from Killzone)

Confused Mutant (Helghast Soldier from Killzone)

Spirited Crooner (A singer from SingStar)

Amateur Vocalist (A singer from SingStar)

Royal Roller (The Prince from Katamari Damacy)

Cat-Like Companion (A Palico from Monster Hunter)

Creepy Sightjacker (A Shibito from Siren)

Reliable Narrator (Maximillian from Dark Cloud)

Ring-Tailed Thief (Sly Cooper from Sly Cooper)

Groovy Reporter (Ulala from Space Channel 5)

Eco Warrior (Jak and Daxter from Jak & Daxter)

Rhythmic Hacker (The hacker avatar from Rez)

Classical Conductor (Takt from Mad Maestro)

Horned Protector (Ico from Ico)

Elfin Prisoner (Yorda from Ico)

Impractical Butcher (Pyramid Head from Silent Hill 2)

Son of Sparda (Featuring Dante from the Devil May Cry series)

Demon Swordsman (Samanosuke Akechi from Onimusha)

Young Holidaymaker (Boku from Boku no Natsuyasumi)

Ribbon Rider (Vibri from Vib Ribbon)

Dragon Knight (Dart Feld from The Legend of Dragoon)

Prodigious Chef (A chef from Ore no Ryouri)

Resurrected Wraitch (Raziel from Legacy of Kain)

Aspirational Cat (Toro Inoue from Doko Demo Issyo)

Streetwise Cat (Kuro from Doko Demo Issyo)

Unlucky Salaryman (Taneo from Incredible Crisis)

Monkey Stalker (Spike from Ape Escape)

Albino Antagonist (Specter from Ape Escape)

Nervous Ape (An Ape from Ape Escape)

Goofy Ape (An Ape from Ape Escape)

Natural Ape (An Ape from Ape Escape)

Self-Aware Ape (An Ape from Ape Escape)

Shy Ape (An Ape from Ape Escape)

Cheeky Ape (An Ape from Ape Escape)

Crazy Ape (An Ape from Ape Escape)

Sky-Walking Ape (An Ape from Ape Escape)

Aerial Ape (An Ape from Ape Escape)

Shredding Sheep (Lammy from Um Jammer Lammy)

Eternal Knight (Sir Daniel Fortesque from MediEvil)

Legendary Mercenary (Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid)

Mystery Ninja (Gray Fox from Metal Gear Solid)

Psychic Menace (Psycho Mantis from Metal Gear Solid)

Dice Tumbler (Little Devil from Devil Dice)

Gear Stalker (Sol Badguy from Guilty Gear)

Rookie Cop (Leon Kennedy from Resident Evil 2)

Motorcycle Enthusiast (Claire Redfield from Resident Evil 2)

Dream Traveler (Klonoa from Klonoa: Door To Phantomile)

Mudokon Liberator (Abe from Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey)

Mudokon Minion (A Mudokon from Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey)

Mudokon Follower (A Mudokon from Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey)

Pro Golfer (Aya from Hot Shots Golf)

Dreamwalker (Alundra from Alundra)

Dandy Dhampir (Alucard from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night)

Vampire Killer (Richter Belmont from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night)

Puzzle Qube (The cube from Intelligent Qube)

Dream Chaser (Rudy Roughnight from Wild Arms)

Lovestruck Lyricist (Parappa from Parappa the Rapper)

Lyrical Master (Chop Chop Master Onion from Parappa the Rapper)

Aristocratic Archeologist (Lara Croft from Tomb Raider)

Vamp Champ (Kain from Legacy of Kain)

Spinning Marsupial (Crash Bandicoot from Crash Bandicoot)

Alpha Male (Chris Redfield from Resident Evil)

Alpha Female (Jill Valentine from Resident Evil)

Disciplined Warrior (Ryu from Street Fighter)

Assured Rival (Ken from Street Fighter)

First Star (Tir McDohl from Suikoden)

Future Racer (Feisar Pilot from WipEout)

Anti-Grav Ace (AG Systems Pilot from WipEout)

Speed Freak (Qirex Pilot from WipEout)

Nova Stormer (Auricom Pilot from WipEout)

Prototype Pilot (Piranha Pilot from WipEout)

Aerial Ace (Phoenix from Ace Combat)

Guardian of Mankind (Arc from Arc the Lad)

Cold-Blooded Oppressor (Kazuya Mishima from Tekken)

Malleable Motorist (Captain Rock from Motor Tune Grand Prix)

Racing Model (Reiko Nagase from Ridge Racer)

Star Striker (A player from Pro Evolution Soccer)

Pro Skater (A skateboarder from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater)

Board Member (A snowboarder from Cool Boarders)

Curious Kitty (The cat from Stray)

Defender Ship (Ferox from Resogun)

Pup Pal (Aibo. Sony product)

Pup Pal+ (Aibo New. Sony product)

Shiba Influencer (A Shiba Inu from Humanity)

Creative Cursor (Imp from Dreams)

Urban Survivor (A Pomeranean from Tokyo Jungle)

Restorative Flora (A flower from Flower)

Celestial Painter (Amaterasu and Issun from Okami)

Robotic Sucker (Mister Mosquito from Mister Mosquito)

Fiery Artisan (Spyro from Spyro the Dragon)

Leaping Lapin (Robbit from Jumping Flash)

And that’s all of the secret VIP bots in Astro Bot. Click here for walkthrough guides and how to unlock some hidden trophies.

Astro Bot is available now on PlayStation 5.

