All Behind The Billions Rewards and Milestones in Monopoly GO

You can’t build a dynasty without a few billion to your name, so see what goes on Behind The Billions in Monopoly GO and learn what rewards you can earn by clearing milestones during this event. There’s plenty to see here, so discover what you can earn.
All Monopoly Go Behind the Billions Rewards, Listed
There are 14,655 Rolls, eight Sticker Packs, and a brand new Token awaiting us within 46 tiers. We’ll need to work efficiently if we want to cement our legacy during the Behind the Billions event in Monopoly GO, but you can see all the milestones and rewards below.
|Behind the Billions Level
|Behind the Billions Points
|Behind the Billions Rewards
|1
|5 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|10 Points
|25 Dice
|3
|15 Points
|Cash
|4
|25 Points
|40 Dice
|5
|45 Points
|5-Minute Cash Boost
|6
|30 Points
|Cash
|7
|30 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|8
|140 Points
|150 Dice
|9
|30 Points
|Cash
|10
|35 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|11
|40 Points
|20-Minute Mega Heist
|12
|350 Points
|370 Dice
|13
|40 Points
|Cash
|14
|55 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|15
|40 Points
|Cash
|16
|65 Points
|65 Dice
|17
|425 Points
|New Token
|18
|70 Points
|Cash
|19
|80 Points
|80 Dice
|20
|90 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|21
|900 Points
|875 Dice
|22
|100 Points
|Cash
|23
|110 Points
|100 Dice
|24
|120 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|600 Points
|550 Dice
|26
|150 Points
|Cash
|27
|170 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|28
|200 Points
|180 Dice
|29
|1,200 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|30
|250 Points
|220 Dice
|31
|300 Points
|Cash
|32
|900 Points
|850 Dice
|33
|400 Points
|Cash
|34
|500 Points
|30-Minute Mega Heist
|35
|1,500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|36
|550 Points
|500 Dice
|37
|600 Points
|Cash
|38
|2,200 Points
|2,000 Dice
|39
|700 Points
|20-Minute Build Bonus
|40
|850 Points
|750 Dice
|41
|900 Points
|Cash
|42
|3,000 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|43
|1,000 Points
|10-Minute Mega Heist
|44
|1,200 Points
|900 Dice
|45
|1,400 Points
|Cash
|46
|7,500 Points
|7,000 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack
How Long Does Behind the Billions Go For in Monopoly GO?
If you’re ready to jump into the world of the rich and the famous, you’ll have from September 16 until September 19 to collect all 46 tiers of rewards waiting for you to claim them. Three days sounds like a long time, but you’ll need to move quickly; fame waits for nobody.
How To Play and Win the Event
Ready to showcase your net worth in Monopoly GO during the Behind the Billions event? You’ll need to get your hands on Pickups spread throughout the board. You’ll see little tokens that look like cameras, so snap them up quickly to earn points. I would recommend rolling with a multiplier to ensure that you’re getting the most out of every roll.
I would also suggest pushing hard during this event, especially if you’re a Token collector. Whenever they throw a new Token in the milestones list, I’m eager to jump in and get my hands on it. Since it’s at Tier 17 and only costs 425 points, this should be an easy one to get, especially since the reward-to-point ratio is rather good this time around.
You won’t be able to participate if you don’t have enough dice in your account, so I suggest checking out our free dice links page daily during this event. We’re always updating it with the newest links from Scopely, so you can keep your dice count in good standing.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.
Published: Sep 16, 2024 02:45 pm