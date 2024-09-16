All Behind The Billions Rewards and Milestones in Monopoly GO

You can’t build a dynasty without a few billion to your name, so see what goes on Behind The Billions in Monopoly GO and learn what rewards you can earn by clearing milestones during this event. There’s plenty to see here, so discover what you can earn.

All Monopoly Go Behind the Billions Rewards, Listed

There are 14,655 Rolls, eight Sticker Packs, and a brand new Token awaiting us within 46 tiers. We’ll need to work efficiently if we want to cement our legacy during the Behind the Billions event in Monopoly GO, but you can see all the milestones and rewards below.

Behind the Billions Level Behind the Billions Points Behind the Billions Rewards 1 5 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 10 Points 25 Dice 3 15 Points Cash 4 25 Points 40 Dice 5 45 Points 5-Minute Cash Boost 6 30 Points Cash 7 30 Points Green Sticker Pack 8 140 Points 150 Dice 9 30 Points Cash 10 35 Points Orange Sticker Pack 11 40 Points 20-Minute Mega Heist 12 350 Points 370 Dice 13 40 Points Cash 14 55 Points Orange Sticker Pack 15 40 Points Cash 16 65 Points 65 Dice 17 425 Points New Token 18 70 Points Cash 19 80 Points 80 Dice 20 90 Points 5-Minute High Roller 21 900 Points 875 Dice 22 100 Points Cash 23 110 Points 100 Dice 24 120 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 600 Points 550 Dice 26 150 Points Cash 27 170 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 28 200 Points 180 Dice 29 1,200 Points Blue Sticker Pack 30 250 Points 220 Dice 31 300 Points Cash 32 900 Points 850 Dice 33 400 Points Cash 34 500 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 35 1,500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 36 550 Points 500 Dice 37 600 Points Cash 38 2,200 Points 2,000 Dice 39 700 Points 20-Minute Build Bonus 40 850 Points 750 Dice 41 900 Points Cash 42 3,000 Points Purple Sticker Pack 43 1,000 Points 10-Minute Mega Heist 44 1,200 Points 900 Dice 45 1,400 Points Cash 46 7,500 Points 7,000 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack

How Long Does Behind the Billions Go For in Monopoly GO?

If you’re ready to jump into the world of the rich and the famous, you’ll have from September 16 until September 19 to collect all 46 tiers of rewards waiting for you to claim them. Three days sounds like a long time, but you’ll need to move quickly; fame waits for nobody.

How To Play and Win the Event

Ready to showcase your net worth in Monopoly GO during the Behind the Billions event? You’ll need to get your hands on Pickups spread throughout the board. You’ll see little tokens that look like cameras, so snap them up quickly to earn points. I would recommend rolling with a multiplier to ensure that you’re getting the most out of every roll.

I would also suggest pushing hard during this event, especially if you’re a Token collector. Whenever they throw a new Token in the milestones list, I’m eager to jump in and get my hands on it. Since it’s at Tier 17 and only costs 425 points, this should be an easy one to get, especially since the reward-to-point ratio is rather good this time around.

You won’t be able to participate if you don’t have enough dice in your account, so I suggest checking out our free dice links page daily during this event. We’re always updating it with the newest links from Scopely, so you can keep your dice count in good standing.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

