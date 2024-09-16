Image Credit: Bethesda
The Monopoly GO Behind the Billions logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO Background in an article detailing the rewards and milestones players can earn
Screenshot via The Escapist
All Behind The Billions Rewards and Milestones in Monopoly GO

You don't become Mr. Monopoly without making a few enemies along the way.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 16, 2024 02:45 pm

You can’t build a dynasty without a few billion to your name, so see what goes on Behind The Billions in Monopoly GO and learn what rewards you can earn by clearing milestones during this event. There’s plenty to see here, so discover what you can earn.

All Monopoly Go Behind the Billions Rewards, Listed

There are 14,655 Rolls, eight Sticker Packs, and a brand new Token awaiting us within 46 tiers. We’ll need to work efficiently if we want to cement our legacy during the Behind the Billions event in Monopoly GO, but you can see all the milestones and rewards below.

Behind the Billions LevelBehind the Billions PointsBehind the Billions Rewards
15 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
210 Points25 Dice
315 PointsCash
425 Points40 Dice
545 Points5-Minute Cash Boost
630 PointsCash
730 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
8140 Points150 Dice
930 PointsCash
1035 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
1140 Points20-Minute Mega Heist
12350 Points370 Dice
1340 PointsCash
1455 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
1540 PointsCash
1665 Points65 Dice
17425 PointsNew Token
1870 PointsCash
1980 Points80 Dice
2090 Points5-Minute High Roller
21900 Points875 Dice
22100 PointsCash
23110 Points100 Dice
24120 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25600 Points550 Dice
26150 PointsCash
27170 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
28200 Points180 Dice
291,200 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
30250 Points220 Dice
31300 PointsCash
32900 Points850 Dice
33400 PointsCash
34500 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
351,500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
36550 Points500 Dice
37600 PointsCash
382,200 Points2,000 Dice
39700 Points20-Minute Build Bonus
40850 Points750 Dice
41900 PointsCash
423,000 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
431,000 Points10-Minute Mega Heist
441,200 Points900 Dice
451,400 PointsCash
467,500 Points7,000 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack

How Long Does Behind the Billions Go For in Monopoly GO?

If you’re ready to jump into the world of the rich and the famous, you’ll have from September 16 until September 19 to collect all 46 tiers of rewards waiting for you to claim them. Three days sounds like a long time, but you’ll need to move quickly; fame waits for nobody.

How To Play and Win the Event

Ready to showcase your net worth in Monopoly GO during the Behind the Billions event? You’ll need to get your hands on Pickups spread throughout the board. You’ll see little tokens that look like cameras, so snap them up quickly to earn points. I would recommend rolling with a multiplier to ensure that you’re getting the most out of every roll.

Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

I would also suggest pushing hard during this event, especially if you’re a Token collector. Whenever they throw a new Token in the milestones list, I’m eager to jump in and get my hands on it. Since it’s at Tier 17 and only costs 425 points, this should be an easy one to get, especially since the reward-to-point ratio is rather good this time around.

You won’t be able to participate if you don’t have enough dice in your account, so I suggest checking out our free dice links page daily during this event. We’re always updating it with the newest links from Scopely, so you can keep your dice count in good standing.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Monopoly Go
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.