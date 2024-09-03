All Campfire Chronicles Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Now that Autumn is officially on the way, the Campfire Chronicles event in Monopoly GO feels perfect, but they’re swapping out smores for rewards that you can earn by clearing milestones. Grab a seat around the fire and get ready to warm up with all the information you need about the event.

All Monopoly GO Campfire Chronicles Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I discovered what kind of fun awaits us during the Campfire Chronicles event in Monopoly GO. With 17,985 dice to claim, a brand new Token for collectors to strive toward, and plenty of Sticker Packs and Bonuses littered along the way, we’ve got 46 tiers of fun to look forward to. See what rewards you can unlock below:

Campfire Chronicles Milestone Campfire Chronicles Points Campfire Chronicles Reward 1 5 Points 25 Dice 2 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 15 Points Cash 4 50 Points 50 Dice 5 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 6 30 Points 35 Dice 7 35 Points 5-Minute Cash Boost 8 140 Points 150 Dice 9 30 Points Cash 10 35 Points Orange Sticker Pack 11 40 Points 20-Minute Mega Heist 12 350 Points 375 Dice 13 45 Points Cash 14 55 Points Orange Sticker Pack 15 60 Points 50 Dice 16 65 Points 25-Minute Build Bonus 17 550 Points New Token 18 75 Points Cash 19 85 Points Pink Sticker Pack 20 90 Points 100 Dice 21 100 Points 10-Minute Dice Bonus 22 900 Points 1,000 Dice 23 110 Points Cash 24 120 Points 5-Minute High Roller 25 140 Points Pink Sticker Pack 26 550 Points 550 Dice 27 180 Points Cash 28 200 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 29 1,200 Points 1,200 Dice 30 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 31 350 Points Cash 32 450 Points 425 Dice 33 400 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 34 1,600 Points 1,400 Dice 35 500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 36 550 Points 475 Dice 37 600 Points Cash 38 2,100 Points 1,750 Dice 39 750 Points 30-Minute Build Bonus 40 900 Points Cash 41 1,800 Points Purple Sticker Pack 42 3,100 Points 2,500 Dice 43 1,000 Points 10-Minute High Roller 44 1,150 Points 900 Dice 45 1,300 Points Cash 46 7,500 Points 7,000 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack

How Long Is the Campfire Chronicles Event in Monopoly GO?

If you’re hoping to secure a seat around the fire, you’ll have from September 3 until September 5 to cook up some great rewards. This two-day event is going to fly by, so get ready to start rolling the dice.

How To Play and Win the Event

Ready to start racking up rewards during the Campfire Chronicles event in Monopoly GO? You’ll need to land on Tax Tiles, Luxury Tiles, and Utility Tiles. This is going to be difficult, but with the sheer number of fantastic rewards available to us, we’ll need to do whatever is possible to get points. Be sure that you’re rolling with a multiplier, as it’s one of the best ways to get your hands on as many points as you need.

I would recommend pushing hard during this event, especially if you’re a Token Collector. With a new Token available at Tier 17 for only 550 points, there’s no reason not to go hard during this event. Even if you decide to slow down after this point, it’s always recommended to push until you can’t any longer. The reward-to-point ratio is also rather fair this time around, and since we’re hot off the heels of the Mermaid Treasures Dig Event, you should hopefully have some spare dice lying around.

If you don’t, we’ve got your back. Be sure to check out our free dice links page daily during this event and all future events, as it’s one of the easiest ways to pad your account with plenty of free dice. Scopley puts out new links every day, and we’re always updating it with the biggest and best.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

