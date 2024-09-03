Image Credit: Bethesda
The Monopoly GO Campfire Chronicles Logo on a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing the rewards and milestones of this event
Image via The Escapist
All Campfire Chronicles Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Let's gather round the campfire to sign our campfire song.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 03:45 pm

Now that Autumn is officially on the way, the Campfire Chronicles event in Monopoly GO feels perfect, but they’re swapping out smores for rewards that you can earn by clearing milestones. Grab a seat around the fire and get ready to warm up with all the information you need about the event.

All Monopoly GO Campfire Chronicles Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I discovered what kind of fun awaits us during the Campfire Chronicles event in Monopoly GO. With 17,985 dice to claim, a brand new Token for collectors to strive toward, and plenty of Sticker Packs and Bonuses littered along the way, we’ve got 46 tiers of fun to look forward to. See what rewards you can unlock below:

Campfire Chronicles MilestoneCampfire Chronicles PointsCampfire Chronicles Reward
15 Points25 Dice
210 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
315 PointsCash
450 Points50 Dice
525 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
630 Points35 Dice
735 Points5-Minute Cash Boost
8140 Points150 Dice
930 PointsCash
1035 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
1140 Points20-Minute Mega Heist
12350 Points375 Dice
1345 PointsCash
1455 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
1560 Points50 Dice
1665 Points25-Minute Build Bonus
17550 PointsNew Token
1875 PointsCash
1985 PointsPink Sticker Pack
2090 Points100 Dice
21100 Points10-Minute Dice Bonus
22900 Points1,000 Dice
23110 PointsCash
24120 Points5-Minute High Roller
25140 PointsPink Sticker Pack
26550 Points550 Dice
27180 PointsCash
28200 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
291,200 Points1,200 Dice
30300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
31350 PointsCash
32450 Points425 Dice
33400 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
341,600 Points1,400 Dice
35500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
36550 Points475 Dice
37600 PointsCash
382,100 Points1,750 Dice
39750 Points30-Minute Build Bonus
40900 PointsCash
411,800 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
423,100 Points2,500 Dice
431,000 Points10-Minute High Roller
441,150 Points900 Dice
451,300 PointsCash
467,500 Points7,000 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack

How Long Is the Campfire Chronicles Event in Monopoly GO?

If you’re hoping to secure a seat around the fire, you’ll have from September 3 until September 5 to cook up some great rewards. This two-day event is going to fly by, so get ready to start rolling the dice.

How To Play and Win the Event

Ready to start racking up rewards during the Campfire Chronicles event in Monopoly GO? You’ll need to land on Tax Tiles, Luxury Tiles, and Utility Tiles. This is going to be difficult, but with the sheer number of fantastic rewards available to us, we’ll need to do whatever is possible to get points. Be sure that you’re rolling with a multiplier, as it’s one of the best ways to get your hands on as many points as you need.

I would recommend pushing hard during this event, especially if you’re a Token Collector. With a new Token available at Tier 17 for only 550 points, there’s no reason not to go hard during this event. Even if you decide to slow down after this point, it’s always recommended to push until you can’t any longer. The reward-to-point ratio is also rather fair this time around, and since we’re hot off the heels of the Mermaid Treasures Dig Event, you should hopefully have some spare dice lying around.

If you don’t, we’ve got your back. Be sure to check out our free dice links page daily during this event and all future events, as it’s one of the easiest ways to pad your account with plenty of free dice. Scopley puts out new links every day, and we’re always updating it with the biggest and best.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

