All Dual Speeder Controller Skins in Astro Bot & How To Get Them

Your trusty PS5 controller-inspired, space-faring skimmer, the Dual Speeder, comes in a variety of several vivid colors! Here are all the Dual Speeder skins in Astro Bot and how to get them.

How To Unlock the Dual Speeder Garage in Astro Bot

To unlock Dual Speeder skins in Astro Bot, you’ll need to build the Dual Speeder Garage at the Crash Site. This will happen automatically after finding enough hidden Puzzle Pieces across the game’s various levels. With every 16 Puzzle Pieces collected, a new structure will be built in a set order. The Dual Speeder Garage is the second structure that will be built, so you’ll need to collect 32 total Puzzle Pieces to unlock it.

Once you have 32 Puzzle Pieces, return to the Crash Site and walk just south of the large stripped PS5 ship. When you’re close enough to the construction zone, your Puzzle Pieces will slot themselves into a square section, building the Dual Speeder Garage for you. And with the Dual Speeder Garage built, you’ll be able to start unlocking new Dual Speeder skins.

How To Get More Dual Speeder Skins & Change Them

To get more Dual Speeder skins in Astro Bot, you’ll need to spend your hard-earned coins at the Gacha Lab. For 100 coins each, you can pull on the gacha machine and try your luck at getting a snazzy new color for your Speeder (these are only available after you’ve built the Dual Speeder Garage). Out of the 16 available Dual Speeder skins, 15 can be unlocked this way. Three of those skins (Champion’s Gold, Glorious Graffiti, and Neon Dream) will be unlocked right away if you pre-ordered the game or ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition of Astro Bot, but do note that those skins are also available through the gacha machine if you did not splurge for the slightly higher-priced edition of the game.

The final 16th Dual Speeder Skin (Gen 1) will unlock as a reward for completing the Great Master Challenge level in Astro Bot, which itself will become available after finding all 120 Puzzle Pieces and rescuing all 300 Bots in the game.

Once you have a new Dual Speeder color, you can change skins by simply heading into the Dual Speeder Garage and punching the bucket of paint that corresponds with the skin you want to apply.

All Dual Speeder Skins

Astro Bot has a total of 16 Dual Speeder skins you can unlock. You can take a look at all the Dual Speeder colors for yourself below:

Original

Anti-Grav

Champion’s Gold

Cobalt Dusk

Cyber Canary

Electric Orchid

Glorious Graffiti

Hottest Pink

Hyper Lime

Jet Black

Neon Dream

Shimmering Silver

Snowglow

Striking Scarlet

Turbo Tangerine

Note: image of the Gen 1 Dual Speeder skin is forthcoming. Stay tuned!

And that’s all Dual Speeder skins and how to get them in Astro Bot! Click here for more walkthrough guides and, if you want more customization options, how to change outfits.

Astro Bot is available now on PlayStation 5.

