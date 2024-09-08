All Dude Raiding Golden Egg Artifact Locations in Astro Bot

Astro Bot’s level homaging the Uncharted series, Dude Raiding, is a bite-sized action blockbuster with great little setpieces, but it also has a secret achievement for those willing to hunt for three golden eggs. Here’s how to find all three egg artifacts in Astro Bot.

Recommended Videos

How To Find All Golden Egg Artifacts in Astro Bot’s Dude Raiding

Dude Raiding serves as the final level in Astro Bot’s third world, Serpent Starway. The stage unlocks after you defeat the world’s boss, Lady Venomara, and sees you gaining a gun from a bot inspired by Nathan Drake and shooting a bunch of pirate-themed enemies. While you make your way through the jungle environment, there are three different hidden egg artifacts that, when broken, will earn you the “Lost Eggacy” trophy.

Much like hunting the crystal ravens in Bot of War, when you collect one of the three egg artifacts in Dude Raiding, it will permanently break, meaning that you don’t have to collect all three of them in a single run to get the trophy. However, if you follow this guide, you should easily be able to find them all on your first run-through!

Related: How To Catch the Apes On The Loose Gold Butterfly in Astro Bot

Here are the locations of all three golden egg artifacts:

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Egg Artifact #1: In the area with the plane where you found the Mustachioed Mentor bot, if you look to the side of the area with the two pillars, you should see a ladder that takes you to a small platform with some faces on it. Hit the blocks until all of them have faces with eyes shaped like small rectangles, and the door you open will reveal the first egg.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Egg Artifact #2: From there, go down the grass slide until you reach the platforms with the turtles swimming. Go to the right, past where you found the Non-Nonsense Merc bot, and climb the pillars until you reach the top. From there, you should see the egg on an isolated tower that you can hover to.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Egg Artifact #3: The final Dude Raiding egg is located inside the temple in the room with a large rope hanging from the ceiling. All you have to do is keep climbing the rope past where you found the False Ancestor bot near the top and turn around to face the direction where you came from. There’s a platform overlooking the torches you saw when you came in. Simply hover over to the platform and hit the egg.

If you were able to get all three egg artifacts, that should immediately trigger the notification for the “Lost Eggacy” trophy.

And that’s where to find all three Dude Raiding egg artifacts in Astro Bot! Click here for more walkthrough guides and how to unlock other hidden trophies.

Astro Bot is available now on PlayStation 5.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy