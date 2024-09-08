How To Catch the Apes On The Loose Gold Butterfly in Astro Bot

It feels so good to be talking about Ape Escape in 2024 thanks to Astro Bot‘s level inspired by the series, Apes On The Loose. The level has a tricky achievement involving hunting a gold butterfly, so here’s how to snag that shiny critter for yourself.

How To Catch the Gold Butterfly in Astro Bot’s Apes on the Loose

Apes On The Loose serves as the final level in Astro Bot’s first world, Gorilla Nebula. In it, you’re able to gain the abilities of Spike from Ape Escape, which means you’ll have a nifty little net you can use to catch the various apes that have … escaped. But this net can also be used to capture butterflies and insects that are roaming around, netting you some helpful coins too. To get the “Net Profit” trophy, you’ll need to catch a rare gold butterfly hidden somewhere in the level.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

To find this gold butterfly in Astro Bot, make your way to the main area where you’re let loose to catch the monkeys and head past the giant statue to the ladder leading to a glass bridge. On the platform before the ladder, you should see a bush to your right. Simply jump down into the bush, and the golden butterfly will pop out and fly away from you.

From here, it’s now as simple as running up to the butterfly and catching it. However, the gold butterfly is much faster than you and any attempt to chase it on foot will be an exercise in futility. What you should do is hop on the rails and start grinding towards it. The butterfly will fly around the area, but it’ll always stay close enough to the grind rail, allowing you to easily catch up to it. When you think you’re close enough, jump off the rail, quickly use your net, and you should be able to catch it, netting you the “Net Profit” trophy. If you miss, then simply hop back on the rail and try again until you nab it.

And that's how you catch the Apes On The Loose gold butterfly in Astro Bot!

Astro Bot is available now on PlayStation 5.

