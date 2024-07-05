All Liberty Ball Game Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to grab your peanuts and crackerjacks – it’s time to see all of the rewards you can earn by hitting milestones during the Liberty Ball Game tournament in Monopoly GO. I’ve procured a list of all the available rewards, alongside great tips that are sure to be a home run.
Every Liberty Ball Game Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed
I’ve created a list of every available reward that you can earn by playing Monopoly GO during the Liberty Ball Game tournament. You’ll need to keep the pressure on and ensure you’re ready to hit a grand slam, especially if you’re hoping to clear every available milestone. Throughout the Liberty Ball Game tournament, you can earn 5,450 dice, 130 Pickaxes, and many other fantastic prizes. It’s time to step up to home plate and get ready to knock this one out of the park.
|Level
|Points Required
|Rewards
|1
|75 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|50 Points
|4 Pickaxes
|3
|100 Points
|Cash
|4
|175 Points
|100 Dice
|5
|225 Points
|5 Pickaxes
|6
|300 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|7
|275 Points
|8 Pickaxes
|8
|350 Points
|200 Dice
|9
|400 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|10
|420 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|11
|400 Points
|12 Pickaxes
|12
|700 Points
|25-Minute Mega Heist
|13
|800 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|14
|750 Points
|400 Dice
|15
|850 Points
|16 Pickaxes
|16
|900 Points
|Cash
|17
|1,000 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|18
|1,200 Points
|20 Pickaxes
|19
|1,300 Points
|650 Points
|20
|1,500 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|21
|1,800 Points
|25 Pickaxes
|22
|2,000 Points
|Cash
|23
|2,300 Points
|1,000 Dice
|24
|2,600 Points
|30 Pickaxes
|25
|3,000 Points
|Cash
|26
|3,500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|4,000 Points
|Cash
|28
|4,500 Points
|1,300 Dice
|29
|5,000 Points
|Cash
|30
|5,500 Points
|1,800 Dice
How Long Does The Liberty Ball Game Tournament Last?
The Liberty Ball Game tournament started in Monopoly GO on July 5 and will end on July 7, 2024, making it a two-day tournament.
How To Play & Win the Event
Hoping to earn plenty of points during the Liberty Ball Game tournament? You’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces, and depending on the mini-game that you land on, you can earn the following number of points:
- Shutdown
- Blocked – 2 Points
- Success – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small Heist – 4 Points
- Large Heist – 6 Points
- Bankrupt – 8 Points
If you’re hoping to strike it big, I recommend using the 6, 7, 8 method. Mathematically speaking, the most common rolls that a player can get in Monopoly GO would either be a 6, a 7, or an 8. Setting your multiplier even just a tick higher when you’re this number of spaces away from a Railroad can help amplify the number of points you receive when you land on them, making this tournament a much easier task to dominate.
With the sheer number of points needed to overcome some of these milestones, it can be a monumental task to undertake if you find yourself running low on dice. We’ve got a free dice links page that I strongly recommend checking out, especially since it’s updated daily with new links to give you plenty of dice to use in your favorite mobile game.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.