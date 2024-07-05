All Liberty Ball Game Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to grab your peanuts and crackerjacks – it’s time to see all of the rewards you can earn by hitting milestones during the Liberty Ball Game tournament in Monopoly GO. I’ve procured a list of all the available rewards, alongside great tips that are sure to be a home run.

Every Liberty Ball Game Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

I’ve created a list of every available reward that you can earn by playing Monopoly GO during the Liberty Ball Game tournament. You’ll need to keep the pressure on and ensure you’re ready to hit a grand slam, especially if you’re hoping to clear every available milestone. Throughout the Liberty Ball Game tournament, you can earn 5,450 dice, 130 Pickaxes, and many other fantastic prizes. It’s time to step up to home plate and get ready to knock this one out of the park.

Level Points Required Rewards 1 75 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 50 Points 4 Pickaxes 3 100 Points Cash 4 175 Points 100 Dice 5 225 Points 5 Pickaxes 6 300 Points 5-Minute High Roller 7 275 Points 8 Pickaxes 8 350 Points 200 Dice 9 400 Points 10 Pickaxes 10 420 Points Orange Sticker Pack 11 400 Points 12 Pickaxes 12 700 Points 25-Minute Mega Heist 13 800 Points Pink Sticker Pack 14 750 Points 400 Dice 15 850 Points 16 Pickaxes 16 900 Points Cash 17 1,000 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 1,200 Points 20 Pickaxes 19 1,300 Points 650 Points 20 1,500 Points 10-Minute High Roller 21 1,800 Points 25 Pickaxes 22 2,000 Points Cash 23 2,300 Points 1,000 Dice 24 2,600 Points 30 Pickaxes 25 3,000 Points Cash 26 3,500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 4,000 Points Cash 28 4,500 Points 1,300 Dice 29 5,000 Points Cash 30 5,500 Points 1,800 Dice

How Long Does The Liberty Ball Game Tournament Last?

The Liberty Ball Game tournament started in Monopoly GO on July 5 and will end on July 7, 2024, making it a two-day tournament.

How To Play & Win the Event

Hoping to earn plenty of points during the Liberty Ball Game tournament? You’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces, and depending on the mini-game that you land on, you can earn the following number of points:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small Heist – 4 Points Large Heist – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points



If you’re hoping to strike it big, I recommend using the 6, 7, 8 method. Mathematically speaking, the most common rolls that a player can get in Monopoly GO would either be a 6, a 7, or an 8. Setting your multiplier even just a tick higher when you’re this number of spaces away from a Railroad can help amplify the number of points you receive when you land on them, making this tournament a much easier task to dominate.

With the sheer number of points needed to overcome some of these milestones, it can be a monumental task to undertake if you find yourself running low on dice. We’ve got a free dice links page that I strongly recommend checking out, especially since it’s updated daily with new links to give you plenty of dice to use in your favorite mobile game.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

