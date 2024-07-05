An image showing the Monopoly GO Liberty Ball Game logo on top of a blurred background, headlining an article about the Liberty Ballgame tournament featuring all prizes and milestones
All Liberty Ball Game Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It's time to hit a home run during this exciting new tournament.
It’s time to grab your peanuts and crackerjacks – it’s time to see all of the rewards you can earn by hitting milestones during the Liberty Ball Game tournament in Monopoly GO. I’ve procured a list of all the available rewards, alongside great tips that are sure to be a home run.

Jump To:

Every Liberty Ball Game Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

I’ve created a list of every available reward that you can earn by playing Monopoly GO during the Liberty Ball Game tournament. You’ll need to keep the pressure on and ensure you’re ready to hit a grand slam, especially if you’re hoping to clear every available milestone. Throughout the Liberty Ball Game tournament, you can earn 5,450 dice, 130 Pickaxes, and many other fantastic prizes. It’s time to step up to home plate and get ready to knock this one out of the park.

LevelPoints RequiredRewards
175 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
250 Points4 Pickaxes
3100 PointsCash
4175 Points100 Dice
5225 Points5 Pickaxes
6300 Points5-Minute High Roller
7275 Points8 Pickaxes
8350 Points200 Dice
9400 Points10 Pickaxes
10420 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
11400 Points12 Pickaxes
12700 Points25-Minute Mega Heist
13800 PointsPink Sticker Pack
14750 Points400 Dice
15850 Points16 Pickaxes
16900 PointsCash
171,000 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
181,200 Points20 Pickaxes
191,300 Points650 Points
201,500 Points10-Minute High Roller
211,800 Points25 Pickaxes
222,000 PointsCash
232,300 Points1,000 Dice
242,600 Points30 Pickaxes
253,000 PointsCash
263,500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
274,000 PointsCash
284,500 Points1,300 Dice
295,000 PointsCash
305,500 Points1,800 Dice

How Long Does The Liberty Ball Game Tournament Last?

The Liberty Ball Game tournament started in Monopoly GO on July 5 and will end on July 7, 2024, making it a two-day tournament.

How To Play & Win the Event

Hoping to earn plenty of points during the Liberty Ball Game tournament? You’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces, and depending on the mini-game that you land on, you can earn the following number of points:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small Heist – 4 Points
    • Large Heist – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points

If you’re hoping to strike it big, I recommend using the 6, 7, 8 method. Mathematically speaking, the most common rolls that a player can get in Monopoly GO would either be a 6, a 7, or an 8. Setting your multiplier even just a tick higher when you’re this number of spaces away from a Railroad can help amplify the number of points you receive when you land on them, making this tournament a much easier task to dominate.

With the sheer number of points needed to overcome some of these milestones, it can be a monumental task to undertake if you find yourself running low on dice. We’ve got a free dice links page that I strongly recommend checking out, especially since it’s updated daily with new links to give you plenty of dice to use in your favorite mobile game.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

