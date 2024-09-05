All Making a Splash Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Grab your floatie because it’s time to start Making a Splash in Monopoly GO, especially once you see all the rewards you can get by completing milestones. With 50 tiers of fun awaiting us, it’s time to hit the water and score some sweet rewards.
All Monopoly GO Making a Splash Rewards, Listed
Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered plenty of exciting rewards awaiting us during the Making A Splash event in Monopoly GO. With eight sticker packs, 18,255 dice and more awaiting us, we need to dive in head first if we’re hoping to get our hands on everything.
It’s also highly speculated that the Tycoon Racers event will be making a return, but if it doesn’t, expect to earn Cash instead of the Flags on the board. If the Tycoon Racers event does return, you’ll receive the Flags, instead.
|Make A Splash Milestone
|Make A Splash Points
|Make A Splash Rewards
|1
|5 Points
|60 Flags/Cash
|2
|10 Points
|25 Dice
|3
|15 Points
|Cash
|4
|40 Points
|45 Dice
|5
|20 Points
|80 Flags/Cash
|6
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|35 Points
|35 Dice
|8
|40 Points
|80 Flags/Cash
|9
|160 Points
|150 Dice
|10
|40 Points
|Cash
|
|11
|45 Points
|100 Flags/Cash
|12
|50 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|13
|350 Points
|350 Dice
|14
|40 Points
|100 Flags/Cash
|15
|60 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|16
|70 Points
|Cash
|17
|500 Points
|500 Dice
|18
|80 Points
|120 Flags/Cash
|19
|90 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|100 Points
|Cash
|
|21
|125 Points
|120 Flags/Cash
|22
|1,000 Points
|900 Dice
|23
|120 Points
|120 Flags/Cash
|24
|130 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|150 Points
|Cash
|26
|600 Points
|500 Dice
|27
|150 Points
|140 Flags/Cash
|28
|200 Points
|Cash
|29
|250 Points
|200 Dice
|30
|220 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|
|31
|275 Points
|140 Flags/Cash
|32
|1,500 Points
|1,250 Dice
|33
|350 Points
|160 Flags/Cash
|34
|450 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|35
|850 Points
|700 Dice
|36
|550 Points
|180 Flags/Cash
|37
|1,850 Points
|1,500 Dice
|38
|500 Points
|180 Flags/Cash
|39
|800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|700 Points
|Cash
|
|41
|2,300 Points
|1,800 Dice
|42
|700 Points
|200 Flags/Cash
|43
|900 Points
|30-Minute Mega Heist
|44
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|45
|1,700 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|46
|1,400 Points
|300 Flags/Cash
|47
|3,800 Points
|2,800 Dice
|48
|1,000 Points
|10-Minute Mega Heist
|49
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|50
|8,400 Points
|7,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack
How Long Is the Making a Splash Event in Monopoly GO?
If you’re hoping to participate in this event, you’ll have from September 5 until September 7 to make that happen. Two days isn’t a very long time, so get ready to roll in the big leagues before jumping into this one.
How To Play & Win the Event
Ready to start Making A Splash during this event in Monopoly GO? You’ll need to find Pickups that have been scattered around the board. As you roll, I would suggest rolling with a Multiplier so you can increase the number of points you earn once you grab one of these tokens, as you’ll only receive one if you’re using a single dice to roll. The higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll receive.
I would also suggest that you push hard during this event. The reward-to-point ratio is rather fair once again, and if we’re expecting a new City Racers event, this is a great opportunity to start claiming flags early. I would suggest waiting for a little while after the event starts to see if the City Racers event starts up, but if it’s been a few hours and you haven’t seen anything yet, you’d be safe to start rolling more often.
You won’t get very far if you don’t have enough dice, so I recommend checking out our free dice links page daily during this event. We’re updating it daily with the newest links from Scopely, so be sure that you’re keeping your dice collection healthy with our help.
Published: Sep 5, 2024 10:45 am