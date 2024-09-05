All Making a Splash Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Grab your floatie because it’s time to start Making a Splash in Monopoly GO, especially once you see all the rewards you can get by completing milestones. With 50 tiers of fun awaiting us, it’s time to hit the water and score some sweet rewards.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Making a Splash Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered plenty of exciting rewards awaiting us during the Making A Splash event in Monopoly GO. With eight sticker packs, 18,255 dice and more awaiting us, we need to dive in head first if we’re hoping to get our hands on everything.

It’s also highly speculated that the Tycoon Racers event will be making a return, but if it doesn’t, expect to earn Cash instead of the Flags on the board. If the Tycoon Racers event does return, you’ll receive the Flags, instead.

Make A Splash Milestone Make A Splash Points Make A Splash Rewards 1 5 Points 60 Flags/Cash 2 10 Points 25 Dice 3 15 Points Cash 4 40 Points 45 Dice 5 20 Points 80 Flags/Cash 6 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 35 Points 35 Dice 8 40 Points 80 Flags/Cash 9 160 Points 150 Dice 10 40 Points Cash 11 45 Points 100 Flags/Cash 12 50 Points Orange Sticker Pack 13 350 Points 350 Dice 14 40 Points 100 Flags/Cash 15 60 Points 5-Minute High Roller 16 70 Points Cash 17 500 Points 500 Dice 18 80 Points 120 Flags/Cash 19 90 Points Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Points Cash 21 125 Points 120 Flags/Cash 22 1,000 Points 900 Dice 23 120 Points 120 Flags/Cash 24 130 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 150 Points Cash 26 600 Points 500 Dice 27 150 Points 140 Flags/Cash 28 200 Points Cash 29 250 Points 200 Dice 30 220 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 31 275 Points 140 Flags/Cash 32 1,500 Points 1,250 Dice 33 350 Points 160 Flags/Cash 34 450 Points Blue Sticker Pack 35 850 Points 700 Dice 36 550 Points 180 Flags/Cash 37 1,850 Points 1,500 Dice 38 500 Points 180 Flags/Cash 39 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Points Cash 41 2,300 Points 1,800 Dice 42 700 Points 200 Flags/Cash 43 900 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 44 1,000 Points Cash 45 1,700 Points Purple Sticker Pack 46 1,400 Points 300 Flags/Cash 47 3,800 Points 2,800 Dice 48 1,000 Points 10-Minute Mega Heist 49 1,500 Points Cash 50 8,400 Points 7,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack

Related: Does the Airplane Mode Glitch Still Work in Monopoly GO?

How Long Is the Making a Splash Event in Monopoly GO?

If you’re hoping to participate in this event, you’ll have from September 5 until September 7 to make that happen. Two days isn’t a very long time, so get ready to roll in the big leagues before jumping into this one.

How To Play & Win the Event

Ready to start Making A Splash during this event in Monopoly GO? You’ll need to find Pickups that have been scattered around the board. As you roll, I would suggest rolling with a Multiplier so you can increase the number of points you earn once you grab one of these tokens, as you’ll only receive one if you’re using a single dice to roll. The higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll receive.

Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

I would also suggest that you push hard during this event. The reward-to-point ratio is rather fair once again, and if we’re expecting a new City Racers event, this is a great opportunity to start claiming flags early. I would suggest waiting for a little while after the event starts to see if the City Racers event starts up, but if it’s been a few hours and you haven’t seen anything yet, you’d be safe to start rolling more often.

You won’t get very far if you don’t have enough dice, so I recommend checking out our free dice links page daily during this event. We’re updating it daily with the newest links from Scopely, so be sure that you’re keeping your dice collection healthy with our help.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy