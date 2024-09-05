Image Credit: Bethesda
The Making a Splash logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing the rewards and milestones players can earn during this event
Screenshot via The Escapist
All Making a Splash Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Summer may be over, but the fun is just starting here.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 5, 2024 10:45 am

Grab your floatie because it’s time to start Making a Splash in Monopoly GO, especially once you see all the rewards you can get by completing milestones. With 50 tiers of fun awaiting us, it’s time to hit the water and score some sweet rewards.

All Monopoly GO Making a Splash Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered plenty of exciting rewards awaiting us during the Making A Splash event in Monopoly GO. With eight sticker packs, 18,255 dice and more awaiting us, we need to dive in head first if we’re hoping to get our hands on everything.

It’s also highly speculated that the Tycoon Racers event will be making a return, but if it doesn’t, expect to earn Cash instead of the Flags on the board. If the Tycoon Racers event does return, you’ll receive the Flags, instead.

Make A Splash MilestoneMake A Splash PointsMake A Splash Rewards
15 Points60 Flags/Cash
210 Points25 Dice
315 PointsCash
440 Points45 Dice
520 Points80 Flags/Cash
625 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
735 Points35 Dice
840 Points80 Flags/Cash
9160 Points150 Dice
1040 PointsCash
1145 Points100 Flags/Cash
1250 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
13350 Points350 Dice
1440 Points100 Flags/Cash
1560 Points5-Minute High Roller
1670 PointsCash
17500 Points500 Dice
1880 Points120 Flags/Cash
1990 PointsPink Sticker Pack
20100 PointsCash
21125 Points120 Flags/Cash
221,000 Points900 Dice
23120 Points120 Flags/Cash
24130 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25150 PointsCash
26600 Points500 Dice
27150 Points140 Flags/Cash
28200 PointsCash
29250 Points200 Dice
30220 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
31275 Points140 Flags/Cash
321,500 Points1,250 Dice
33350 Points160 Flags/Cash
34450 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
35850 Points700 Dice
36550 Points180 Flags/Cash
371,850 Points1,500 Dice
38500 Points180 Flags/Cash
39800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
40700 PointsCash
412,300 Points1,800 Dice
42700 Points200 Flags/Cash
43900 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
441,000 PointsCash
451,700 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
461,400 Points300 Flags/Cash
473,800 Points2,800 Dice
481,000 Points10-Minute Mega Heist
491,500 PointsCash
508,400 Points7,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack

Related: Does the Airplane Mode Glitch Still Work in Monopoly GO?

How Long Is the Making a Splash Event in Monopoly GO?

If you’re hoping to participate in this event, you’ll have from September 5 until September 7 to make that happen. Two days isn’t a very long time, so get ready to roll in the big leagues before jumping into this one.

How To Play & Win the Event

Ready to start Making A Splash during this event in Monopoly GO? You’ll need to find Pickups that have been scattered around the board. As you roll, I would suggest rolling with a Multiplier so you can increase the number of points you earn once you grab one of these tokens, as you’ll only receive one if you’re using a single dice to roll. The higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll receive.

Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

I would also suggest that you push hard during this event. The reward-to-point ratio is rather fair once again, and if we’re expecting a new City Racers event, this is a great opportunity to start claiming flags early. I would suggest waiting for a little while after the event starts to see if the City Racers event starts up, but if it’s been a few hours and you haven’t seen anything yet, you’d be safe to start rolling more often.

You won’t get very far if you don’t have enough dice, so I recommend checking out our free dice links page daily during this event. We’re updating it daily with the newest links from Scopely, so be sure that you’re keeping your dice collection healthy with our help.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

