While participating in the succession tournament, you will travel around the world using your Gauntlet Runner. You can perform several activities in Metaphor: ReFantazio, such as reading books and answering Gallica’s questions. Here are all Metaphor: ReFantazio book answers.

The Best Book Answers in Metaphor ReFantazio

When you get on the Gauntlet Runner for the first time, you can find a bookshelf in one of the rooms. Interacting with this furniture lets you read several books that will increase your Royal Virtues. Initially, you can read only two books, but more will become accessible as you progress through the main story.

Reading a book will give you a minimum number of points in Metaphor: ReFantazio, but you can increase the number of points you get by answering Gallica’s questions correctly. You will need to read the text three times to finish one. Afterward, you can still reread the book again, but you will get a fixed reward. With all that out of the way, here are all of the answers for the different books in Metaphor: ReFantazio:

Book Unlock Royal Virtue Answer New World Travel Diary Obtain the Gauntlet Runner Imagination Teach me more.

The pavilion.

Sounds pretty. Pride and Persuasion Obtain the Gauntlet Runner Eloquence To gain the upper hand.

Scare them.

Plead with them. Bygone Days Recruit Heismay Tolerance – The Magical Future Speak to Julian in Port Brilehaven Wisdom It won’t work for everyone.

Immediately is too rash.

We have to live and fight on. Top Secret Poetry! Do Not Read! Recruit Junah Courage – How to Walk Outside the Island Recruit Eupha Tolerance – Literacy Workbook Recruit Basilio Imagination –

The only missable book is The Magical Future, which you can obtain by speaking to Julian. He is another candidate who is participating in the tournament. After starting the Infiltrate the Charadrius quest, you can find Julian near the fountain in Angler’s Inn Square. Talking with the man will prompt him to give you this book, which you can read to increase your Wisdom in Metaphor: ReFantazio. It’s a pretty good deal when you think about it.

And that’s all the Metaphor: ReFantazio book answers. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete walkthrough hub.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

