Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
All Metaphor ReFantazio Book Answers
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Metaphor: ReFantazio Book Answers

Read them all!
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|

Published: Oct 17, 2024 07:15 am

While participating in the succession tournament, you will travel around the world using your Gauntlet Runner. You can perform several activities in Metaphor: ReFantazio, such as reading books and answering Gallica’s questions. Here are all Metaphor: ReFantazio book answers.

Recommended Videos

The Best Book Answers in Metaphor ReFantazio

Reading books in Metaphor ReFantazio.
Screenshot by The Escapist

When you get on the Gauntlet Runner for the first time, you can find a bookshelf in one of the rooms. Interacting with this furniture lets you read several books that will increase your Royal Virtues. Initially, you can read only two books, but more will become accessible as you progress through the main story.

Reading a book will give you a minimum number of points in Metaphor: ReFantazio, but you can increase the number of points you get by answering Gallica’s questions correctly. You will need to read the text three times to finish one. Afterward, you can still reread the book again, but you will get a fixed reward. With all that out of the way, here are all of the answers for the different books in Metaphor: ReFantazio:

BookUnlockRoyal VirtueAnswer
New World Travel DiaryObtain the Gauntlet RunnerImaginationTeach me more.
The pavilion.
Sounds pretty.
Pride and PersuasionObtain the Gauntlet RunnerEloquenceTo gain the upper hand.
Scare them.
Plead with them.
Bygone DaysRecruit HeismayTolerance
The Magical FutureSpeak to Julian in Port BrilehavenWisdomIt won’t work for everyone.
Immediately is too rash.
We have to live and fight on.
Top Secret Poetry! Do Not Read!Recruit JunahCourage
How to Walk Outside the IslandRecruit EuphaTolerance
Literacy WorkbookRecruit BasilioImagination

Related: What Rank to Choose For the Gambling Man in Metaphor ReFantazio

The only missable book is The Magical Future, which you can obtain by speaking to Julian. He is another candidate who is participating in the tournament. After starting the Infiltrate the Charadrius quest, you can find Julian near the fountain in Angler’s Inn Square. Talking with the man will prompt him to give you this book, which you can read to increase your Wisdom in Metaphor: ReFantazio. It’s a pretty good deal when you think about it.

And that’s all the Metaphor: ReFantazio book answers. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete walkthrough hub.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Post Tag:
Metaphor: ReFantazio
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela has been a game guide writer since 2023. She mainly covers WuWa, Genshin Impact, and HSR, but she also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.