What Rank to Choose For the Gambling Man in Metaphor ReFantazio

Over the course of your journey in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll run into plenty of interesting NPCs, including someone who might tempt you into a little bit of gambling. If you’re wondering how you should place your popularity bets with the Gambling Man in Metaphor: ReFantazio, here’s what you need to know.

How to Win With the Gambling Man in Metaphor: ReFantazio

When you first arrive at Port Brilehaven in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll find an NPC simply known as the Gambling Man. When you talk to him, he’ll ask you to place a bet on the popularity of the Eldan candidate by a certain date, and you can choose from the following options:

30 to 26

20 to 11

Top 5

If you manage to get it right, you can collect a good amount of reeves on the stipulated date depending on how much you decided to bet.

To give yourself some extra pocket money, you should choose “20 to 11” when placing a bet with the Gambling Man. Assuming you do every single request in Port Brilehaven prior to Louis‘ soiree, you’ll get yourself to rank 26 in popularity. And after completing the Charadrius dungeon and Louis’ soiree, it’ll automatically go down to 20.

Once this happens, go back and speak with the Gambling Man to get your winnings. It’s imperative, however, that you use this time to wrap up all of the available side quests to you in Grand Trad, Martira, and Brilehaven. This also includes the bounties you can take on at the Recruitment Center and the Arena fights. There should be more than enough quests to get you to 26 before the soiree, but you should try knocking them out to be safe.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Gambling Man in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete walkthrough hub.

