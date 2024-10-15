All Louis Answers in Metaphor ReFantazio

Louis is the main antagonist of Metaphor: ReFantazio, and you’ll run into him quite a few times over the course of the story. You’ll also get the chance to engage him in conversation, and if you’re wondering how to answer Louis in these instances in Metaphor: ReFantazio, we’ve got you covered.

How to Respond to Louis in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Aside from one instance towards the end of the game, how you answer Louis in Metaphor: ReFantazio does not make much of a difference in terms of how the story progresses. That being said, I opted to go for the most lore-accurate responses that I felt best encapsulated the protagonist’s motivations and intentions.

With that in mind, here are the answers for each time you meet him.

During the Gauntlet Runner Incident With Glodell

After helping Glodell in his fight with Gideaux, you’ll have your first proper encounter with Louis, who shows up with Junah. Here’s how to respond to him:

Prompt Answer He’s asking why I became a candidate… How should I respond? “To help you, Count Louis.”

To get on Louis’ good side, you should tell him that your intentions are to help him. This will allow you to curry a bit of favor with Louis. If you pick “To become king,” Louis will tell you that you need to prove yourself, and that only power matters.

On the Charadrius

Even after you’ve gotten past Del and Fidelio to join Louis’ entourage, he’ll continue to test you. When you have the opportunity to ask him a question, here’s how you should respond:

Prompt Answer He’s testing us… What should I ask? “What’s your plan against Forden?”

In order not to give away your own intentions, you should ask Louis how he plans to handle his competition. In addition to that, asking about Forden will give you more insight into Louis’ final plans and a hint about the Drakodios mission.

At the Opera House

Before your first battle with Louis in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll have one opportunity to say something to him. Here’s the correct answer:

Prompt Answer But there’s still hope. If we’re to even these odds, there is one thing I can say… “I challenge you to a duel!”

It’s not time for you to give away your plans yet, and because of the King’s magic, it’s impossible to hurt Louis without the Drakodios. With that in mind, your only option is to challenge Louis to a duel, which he will accept. This will also cause him to become vulnerable to your attacks, making the battle more even.

Showdown in Grand Trad

Your next encounter with Louis in Metaphor: ReFantazio will be in Grand Trad, in front of the people. Here, Louis will ask you what kinds of qualities a king should have. Here’s how to respond to him:

Prompt Answer You who claim to be the prince. What do you believe the people seek in their king? “Intellect.”

Really, the only correct answer here is “Intellect.” By choosing power, you’re playing into Louis’ hands and reinforcing his beliefs, and bloodline is an elitist view that won’t resonate with him at all, nor does it make sense for the protagonist’s motivations despite wanting to save the Prince. The only reasonable option is intellect, which implies wisdom and caution.

Skybound Avatar

Towards the end of the game, you’ll find him in the Skybound Avatar dungeon. This time, your answers do actually matter as they’ll determine whether you get a bad ending or stay on course for the true ending. Here’s how to answer Louis:

“I don’t seek to destroy.”

“That’s false fairness.”

In doing so, you’ll get to fight Louis. Picking any of the other options will result in you getting the bad ending.

Tyrant’s Star

Finally, when you reach Tyrant’s Star, you’ll have one more conversation with Louis. Here’s how to answer him:

Prompt Answer What is it you truly want? “I want to stop you.”

All options are viable here, but in my view, “I want to stop you” is the most lore-accurate response for the protagonist. At this point in the story, it doesn’t matter who takes the throne if you can’t thwart Louis’ plan. The most critical thing here is to stop Louis, and prevent him from turning everyone into humans.

And that’s it! Those are all of the best Louis answers in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

