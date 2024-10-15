Metaphor ReFantazio Heismay Follower Bond Guide

While you initially have to fight Heismay in Metaphor: ReFantazio, he will quickly join your party and unlock his own Archetype. Like your other allies, developing his bond is important if you want to unlock new classes.

How to Unlock Heismay in Metaphor: ReFantazio

You can start befriending Heismay in Metaphor: ReFantazio after you have finished the Apprehend the Real Kidnapper mission. This will be the second big dungeon in the game where you have to confront the true culprits behind the missing children in Martira town. The game will also inform you about this new bond and you can help this new ally deal with his personal issues.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Heismay Best Answers and Dialogue Options

Rank 2

Dialogues Answers You were careless. I couldn’t keep up. Your body must move on instinct, to buy time for your mind. I’m not a master… But nowhere near as good as the spirits back home. Do you miss your hometown? I’ll never forget the day I cremated my son’s body and mourned his death. Cremated? I shouldn’t be talking about this. I want to help. I can’t put that burden on you. It’s a favour for a friend.

Rank 3

Dialogues Answers Hard enough for a boy his age to fit in. Shall we look somewhere else? I can feel them eyeing us from the shadows too. Well, he’d not be lonely. I’d like to look at other locations if you don’t mind. No problem. You’ve already done more than enough for me. But it is my concern. Maybe I’m just imagining things. What’s the matter? I know it’s just an empty fantasy. I know it’s difficult. And yet… Something bothering you? The hill where my hometown lies. Why didn’t we go there first? A wind blows in my home sweeter than any I’ve known. Do you just remember it?

Rank 4

Dialogues Answers You might feel some hostility in the air. I don’t mind. He’s standing in the Tournament for the Throne. Nice to meet you. And of course I’d go whinging to Tadari about it. Adorable. Do you hear? That’s horrible. Tadari was just too afraid to refuse him. That’s all… Explain yourself!

Rank 5

You can only trigger the next Bond event with Heismay while traveling on the Gauntlet Runner.

Dialogues Answers That’s not their leader’s fault. Is that why you left? While we stayed the course of our hesitance, their dispute was resolved… What happened to them? While I simply ran away, he took a role of leadership, determined to bring honourable change to our village. There’s nobility in that. This xenophobic nest. They sound horrible. An excuse to run from yet another decision! It’s all right to hesitate. How can I call myself a father? Regret alone won’t solve this. My apologies for all you’ve been made to endure. I’m coming with you.

Rank 6

Dialogues Answers This means our culprit must have… Taken it out of the village. And the bones inside are safe, too. Just as you deduced! But… is that truly how this should end? Something still bothering you? One that grows poorer and more isolated by the day? Let’s talk to them.

Rank 7

You can only start this event once you have reached Imagination level 4.

Dialogues Answers The people of other lands won’t accept us. Things can change. That’s why we must weave our new hope one step at a time. We’ll blaze a trail.

Rank 8

Like Rank 5, this bond event will only be available when you are traveling using the Gauntlet Runner.

Dialogues Answers …I wondered if you’d notice. Did you lay your son to rest? I will fight with my son at my side and in my heart. I’m sure he’d want that. But it was that experience that brought me to my decision. I’m honored. And I will see them protected, even should it cost me my life. I won’t let anyone die.

All Heismay Follower Bond Rewards

Rank Rewards 1 Thief Archetype: Your party can now study the Thief Archetype. 2 Thief Enlightenment: Reduces the cost of MAG when studying the Thief Lineage.

Preternatural Hearing: Reveals the location of strong enemies when exploring a dungeon. 3 Thief Archetype: Adept: Your party can now study the Assassin Archetype. 4 Scion’s Skill: Increases Skill Inheritance slots for the Thief Lineage to two. 5 Thief Veneration: Significantly reduces the cost of MAG when studying the Thief Lineage.

Battle Aura: While in reserve, the amount of experience Heismay gets increases. 6 Scion’s Merit: Increases Skill Inheritance slots for the Thief Lineage to three.

Battle Hypnosis: While in reserve, Heismay will obtain experience at the normal rate. 7 Thief Archetype: Elite: Your party can now study the Ninja Archetype. 8 Scion’s Essence: Increases Skill Inheritance slots for the Thief Lineage to four.

Assassinate: Significantly increases Heismay’s ambush damage against stunned enemies.

Grand Fantasy: Heismay is ready to unlock a new Heroic Embodiment.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

