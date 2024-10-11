All Neuras Relic Locations in Metaphor ReFantazio

Progressing through your Follower bond ranks in Metaphor: ReFantazio is generally pretty straightforward, but some of them may require you to complete requests for them from time to time. Here’s how to get all Relics for Neuras in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

All Lost Relic Locations for Neuras in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Unlocking Neuras as a Follower in Metaphor: ReFantazio will unlock the Gunner Archetype. If you want to progress further through the Gunner Lineage, however, you’ll need to find eight Lost Relics for him. I’ve listed all of the Neuras Relic locations down below:

Relic Location How to Get Relic #1 Komero Village You’ll need to reach Komero via the gauntlet runner. The location gets unlocked on your map by paying the Informant in Martira, or accepting the Man-Eater in the Mines bounty. Relic #2 Man-Eater’s Grotto Accept the Man-Eater in the Mines bounty, then travel to Man-Eater’s Grotto. The Relic is in a chest near the entrance, but you’ll need to go down one level and turn left, and look for a slope that leads upwards. Follow the path and look for a tunnel to crawl through to reach the Relic. Relic #3 Tomb of Lament Accept the Superior Scrimshaw request in Brilehaven: Merchants’ Bazaar to unlock this dungeon. Once inside, head south of the quest marker and look for a tunnel you can crawl through. Relic #4 Land of Ceremony Accept the Trial of Malnova quest from Eupha in Virga Island. This one’s pretty straightforward. Once in the dungeon, go up and turn right, then follow the path to the Relic. Relic #5 Scoundrel’s Hold Accept The Greater One-Eyed Scoundrel bounty after clearing Virga Island. In the dungeon, turn left and crawl through the tunnel to reach the Relic. Relic #6 Mt Vulkano Accept The Edge of Glory request in Grand Trad, or accept the Wayward Shepherd quest from Eupha through her Follower bond. You’ll notice that the Relic is on the other side of a hole in the floor, but you can actually just shimmy your way across a narrow path next to the hole. Relic #7 Unmissable This Relic is part of Neuras’ Follower bond event. Relic #8 Everfrost Forest Accept The Fiend in the Freozen Forest bounty. When in the Everfrost Forest, just head all the way east to find the chest holding the Relic.

Rewards for Getting All Relics

Aside from being able to complete Neuras’ storyline in Metaphor: ReFantazio, getting all the Neuras Relics will also let you finish out the Gunner Lineage, and give you access to the Sniper and Dragoon Archetypes.

These Archetypes allow you to attack from the back row, dealing Pierce damage for both AoE and single-targets. I particularly enjoyed having Strohl equip Sniper, as it gave him even more utility and versatility as a damage dealer.

And that’s how to get all Neuras Relics in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub for more tips and information on the game.

