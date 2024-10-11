Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Neuras Relic Locations in Metaphor ReFantazio

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 02:04 am

Progressing through your Follower bond ranks in Metaphor: ReFantazio is generally pretty straightforward, but some of them may require you to complete requests for them from time to time. Here’s how to get all Relics for Neuras in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

All Lost Relic Locations for Neuras in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Unlocking Neuras as a Follower in Metaphor: ReFantazio will unlock the Gunner Archetype. If you want to progress further through the Gunner Lineage, however, you’ll need to find eight Lost Relics for him. I’ve listed all of the Neuras Relic locations down below:

RelicLocationHow to Get
Relic #1Komero VillageYou’ll need to reach Komero via the gauntlet runner. The location gets unlocked on your map by paying the Informant in Martira, or accepting the Man-Eater in the Mines bounty.
Relic #2Man-Eater’s GrottoAccept the Man-Eater in the Mines bounty, then travel to Man-Eater’s Grotto. The Relic is in a chest near the entrance, but you’ll need to go down one level and turn left, and look for a slope that leads upwards. Follow the path and look for a tunnel to crawl through to reach the Relic.
Relic #3Tomb of LamentAccept the Superior Scrimshaw request in Brilehaven: Merchants’ Bazaar to unlock this dungeon. Once inside, head south of the quest marker and look for a tunnel you can crawl through.
Relic #4Land of CeremonyAccept the Trial of Malnova quest from Eupha in Virga Island. This one’s pretty straightforward. Once in the dungeon, go up and turn right, then follow the path to the Relic.
Relic #5Scoundrel’s HoldAccept The Greater One-Eyed Scoundrel bounty after clearing Virga Island. In the dungeon, turn left and crawl through the tunnel to reach the Relic.
Relic #6Mt VulkanoAccept The Edge of Glory request in Grand Trad, or accept the Wayward Shepherd quest from Eupha through her Follower bond. You’ll notice that the Relic is on the other side of a hole in the floor, but you can actually just shimmy your way across a narrow path next to the hole.
Relic #7UnmissableThis Relic is part of Neuras’ Follower bond event.
Relic #8Everfrost ForestAccept The Fiend in the Freozen Forest bounty. When in the Everfrost Forest, just head all the way east to find the chest holding the Relic.

Rewards for Getting All Relics

Aside from being able to complete Neuras’ storyline in Metaphor: ReFantazio, getting all the Neuras Relics will also let you finish out the Gunner Lineage, and give you access to the Sniper and Dragoon Archetypes.

These Archetypes allow you to attack from the back row, dealing Pierce damage for both AoE and single-targets. I particularly enjoyed having Strohl equip Sniper, as it gave him even more utility and versatility as a damage dealer.

And that’s how to get all Neuras Relics in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to check out our complete walkthrough hub for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Metaphor: ReFantazio
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook linkedin