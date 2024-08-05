All Nine Lives Luxuries Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Time to head to the groomers to prepare our feline friends for the Nine Lives Luxuries event in Monopoly GO, where we can earn plenty of rewards for completing milestones. We won’t need nine lives to claim these rewards, will we?
All Monopoly GO Nine Lives Luxuries Rewards – Listed
Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I have discovered plenty of fantastic rewards waiting for us during the Nine Lives Luxuries event in Monopoly GO. 16,215 Dice is the main draw, alongside some sticker packs and even a few new Gift Box items. We’ll need to be quick on our feet if we’re hoping to claim them all, so jump right in:
|Nine Lives Luxuries Level
|Nine Lives Luxuries Points
|Nine Lives Luxuries Reward
|1
|5 Points
|Cash
|2
|10 Points
|20 Dice
|3
|15 Points
|Cash
|4
|45 Points
|50 Dice
|5
|35 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|6
|40 Points
|5-Minute Cash Boost
|7
|50 Points
|Cash
|8
|175 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|9
|60 Points
|60 Dice
|10
|70 Points
|Cash
|
|11
|85 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|12
|220 Points
|200 Dice
|13
|100 Points
|Cash
|14
|125 Points
|125 Dice
|15
|100 Points
|30-Minute Mega Heist
|16
|675 Points
|Gift Box – 500 Dice, Orange Sticker Pack, Cash
|17
|120 Points
|Cash
|18
|140 Points
|140 Dice Rolls
|19
|135 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|20
|850 Points
|570 Dice
|
|21
|150 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|22
|170 Points
|Cash
|23
|200 Points
|180 Dice
|24
|1,500 Points
|Gift Box – 1,000 Dice, Orange Sticker Pack, Bonus Item
|25
|180 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|26
|220 Points
|200 Dice
|27
|240 Points
|Cash
|28
|1,200 Points
|825 Dice
|29
|270 Points
|Cash
|30
|300 Points
|250 Dice
|
|31
|2,100 Points
|Gift Box – 1,500 Dice, Pink Sticker Pack, Cash
|32
|320 Points
|Cash
|33
|375 Points
|300 Dice
|34
|400 Points
|40-Minute Mega Heist
|35
|500 Points
|370 Dice
|36
|2,800 Points
|Gift Box – 1,700 Dice, Pink Sticker Pack, Cash
|37
|600 Points
|Cash
|38
|800 Points
|600 Dice
|39
|3,000 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|40
|950 Points
|625 Dice
|41
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|42
|3,900 Points
|2,750 Dice
|43
|1,100 Points
|15-Minute High Roller
|44
|1,400 Points
|950 Dice
|45
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|46
|9,000 Points
|8,000 Dice, Sticker Pack
How Long Is The Nine Lives Luxuries Event?
Looking to start raking in plenty of rewards? You can start on August 5 until this event ends on August 8. A three-day event is always great, especially since the rewards this time around are unique and exciting this time around.
How To Play & Win This Event
While some of these point values may look rather daunting, the fact that we’ve got three days to work through all of the milestones to claim rewards during the Nine Lives Luxuries event is kind of nice. You’ll still need to push hard, especially since we’re hot off the tail of the latest Partner Event, City Racers. Hopefully, you got a lot of extra dice from participating in that event.
Earning points is simple; you’ll just need to land on Chance Spaces, Railroads, and Community Chest during this cat-apostrophically exciting event. I recommend rolling with a high multiplier during this one, especially if you’re hoping to claim the gift box items on tiers 16, 24, 31 & 36. Even if you slow down after this point, you’ll still earn a fantastic number of rewards.
These events are no fun if you’re running low on dice, so I recommend checking out our free dice links page daily during it, as we’re always updating the page with new links. Some of these milestones have sky-high values, so you’ll need to land on these spaces as often as possible if you’re hoping to reap the rewards.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.
Published: Aug 5, 2024 03:50 pm