All Nine Lives Luxuries Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It's time we meow mix it up.
Published: Aug 5, 2024 03:50 pm

Time to head to the groomers to prepare our feline friends for the Nine Lives Luxuries event in Monopoly GO, where we can earn plenty of rewards for completing milestones. We won’t need nine lives to claim these rewards, will we?

All Monopoly GO Nine Lives Luxuries Rewards – Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I have discovered plenty of fantastic rewards waiting for us during the Nine Lives Luxuries event in Monopoly GO. 16,215 Dice is the main draw, alongside some sticker packs and even a few new Gift Box items. We’ll need to be quick on our feet if we’re hoping to claim them all, so jump right in:

Nine Lives Luxuries LevelNine Lives Luxuries PointsNine Lives Luxuries Reward
15 PointsCash
210 Points20 Dice
315 PointsCash
445 Points50 Dice
535 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
640 Points5-Minute Cash Boost
750 PointsCash
8175 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
960 Points60 Dice
1070 PointsCash
1185 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
12220 Points200 Dice
13100 PointsCash
14125 Points125 Dice
15100 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
16675 PointsGift Box – 500 Dice, Orange Sticker Pack, Cash
17120 PointsCash
18140 Points140 Dice Rolls
19135 Points10-Minute High Roller
20850 Points570 Dice
21150 PointsPink Sticker Pack
22170 PointsCash
23200 Points180 Dice
241,500 PointsGift Box – 1,000 Dice, Orange Sticker Pack, Bonus Item
25180 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
26220 Points200 Dice
27240 PointsCash
281,200 Points825 Dice
29270 PointsCash
30300 Points250 Dice
312,100 PointsGift Box – 1,500 Dice, Pink Sticker Pack, Cash
32320 PointsCash
33375 Points300 Dice
34400 Points40-Minute Mega Heist
35500 Points370 Dice
362,800 PointsGift Box – 1,700 Dice, Pink Sticker Pack, Cash
37600 PointsCash
38800 Points600 Dice
393,000 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
40950 Points625 Dice
411,000 PointsCash
423,900 Points2,750 Dice
431,100 Points15-Minute High Roller
441,400 Points950 Dice
451,500 PointsCash
469,000 Points8,000 Dice, Sticker Pack

How Long Is The Nine Lives Luxuries Event?

Looking to start raking in plenty of rewards? You can start on August 5 until this event ends on August 8. A three-day event is always great, especially since the rewards this time around are unique and exciting this time around.

How To Play & Win This Event

While some of these point values may look rather daunting, the fact that we’ve got three days to work through all of the milestones to claim rewards during the Nine Lives Luxuries event is kind of nice. You’ll still need to push hard, especially since we’re hot off the tail of the latest Partner Event, City Racers. Hopefully, you got a lot of extra dice from participating in that event.

Earning points is simple; you’ll just need to land on Chance Spaces, Railroads, and Community Chest during this cat-apostrophically exciting event. I recommend rolling with a high multiplier during this one, especially if you’re hoping to claim the gift box items on tiers 16, 24, 31 & 36. Even if you slow down after this point, you’ll still earn a fantastic number of rewards.

These events are no fun if you’re running low on dice, so I recommend checking out our free dice links page daily during it, as we’re always updating the page with new links. Some of these milestones have sky-high values, so you’ll need to land on these spaces as often as possible if you’re hoping to reap the rewards.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Monopoly Go
