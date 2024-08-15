The Space Sprint logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing the rewards and milestones of the event
All Space Sprint Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get out of this world during this new tournament in Monopoly GO.
Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Aug 15, 2024

It’s a race to the great beyond, now that the Space Sprint tournament has gone live in Monopoly GO, alongside plenty of rewards earned by clearing milestones. If you’re hoping to come in first place in this exciting race, you’ve come to the right spot.

All Monopoly GO Space Sprint Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that we have 30 tiers of excitement awaiting us. 4,255 earnable dice, 2,230 Partner Tokens useable during the Rocket Partners event, and 5 sticker packs highlight this reward list, and you can see what you can earn below:

115 Points40 Dice
235 Points80 Partner Tokens
360 PointsCash
4100 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
5150 Points100 Partner Tokens
6200 Points150 Dice
7250 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
8300 Points120 Partner Tokens
9400 PointsCash
10450 Points140 Partner Tokens
11450 Points325 Dice
12400 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
13300 Points160 Partner Tokens
14500 Points340 Dice
15550 PointsCash
16600 Points220 Partner Tokens
17650 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
18700 Points280 Partner Tokens
19800 Points525 Dice
20850 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
21900 PointsCash
22800 Points350 Partner Tokens
231,150 Points725 Dice
241,000 Points380 Partner Tokens
25900 PointsCash
261,100 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
271,400 Points850 Dice
281,100 Points400 Dice
291,000 PointsCash
301,800 Points1,300 Dice

How Long Is the Space Sprint Event in Monopoly GO?

If you’re hoping to clear these 30 tiers during the Space Sprint event, you’ll only have from August 15 until August 16. While one day to claim all these rewards may sound impossible, you can make it happen if you push hard until the end.

How To Play & Win the Event

The Space Sprint tournament will progress like all other tournaments in Monopoly GO — head around the board, land on Railroad Spaces, and earn points by participating in a mini-game. Depending on the game that you receive, you’ll earn the following number of points:

  • Shut Down
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points
    • Mega Heist – 12 Points

Rolling with a multiplier is going to be one of the best things that you can do if you’re hoping to score plenty of points during this tournament. No matter if you’re lucky enough to land on the Railroad Space or you’re trying to get plenty of tokens for the Rocket Partners event, a multiplier will boost the number of points you receive.

I would recommend pushing hard through this event, especially since we’ve just started off the Rocket Partners Partner event. There are plenty of Rocket Tokens available in this tournament, and you’ll only be able to claim them if you’re pushing hard. The reward-to-point ratio isn’t as bad as it has been lately, making this one of the better tournaments we’ve seen lately.

If you’re struggling to keep up with all of the events going on, you’re likely not alone. We’ve got your back with our free dice links page, which is updated daily with the newest links from Scopely. This will ensure that you’ve always got enough dice to make it around the board during all of these exciting new events.

Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.

