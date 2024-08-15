All Space Sprint Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s a race to the great beyond, now that the Space Sprint tournament has gone live in Monopoly GO, alongside plenty of rewards earned by clearing milestones. If you’re hoping to come in first place in this exciting race, you’ve come to the right spot.

All Monopoly GO Space Sprint Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that we have 30 tiers of excitement awaiting us. 4,255 earnable dice, 2,230 Partner Tokens useable during the Rocket Partners event, and 5 sticker packs highlight this reward list, and you can see what you can earn below:

1 15 Points 40 Dice 2 35 Points 80 Partner Tokens 3 60 Points Cash 4 100 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 150 Points 100 Partner Tokens 6 200 Points 150 Dice 7 250 Points Orange Sticker Pack 8 300 Points 120 Partner Tokens 9 400 Points Cash 10 450 Points 140 Partner Tokens 11 450 Points 325 Dice 12 400 Points Orange Sticker Pack 13 300 Points 160 Partner Tokens 14 500 Points 340 Dice 15 550 Points Cash 16 600 Points 220 Partner Tokens 17 650 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 Points 280 Partner Tokens 19 800 Points 525 Dice 20 850 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 21 900 Points Cash 22 800 Points 350 Partner Tokens 23 1,150 Points 725 Dice 24 1,000 Points 380 Partner Tokens 25 900 Points Cash 26 1,100 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 1,400 Points 850 Dice 28 1,100 Points 400 Dice 29 1,000 Points Cash 30 1,800 Points 1,300 Dice

How Long Is the Space Sprint Event in Monopoly GO?

If you’re hoping to clear these 30 tiers during the Space Sprint event, you’ll only have from August 15 until August 16. While one day to claim all these rewards may sound impossible, you can make it happen if you push hard until the end.

How To Play & Win the Event

The Space Sprint tournament will progress like all other tournaments in Monopoly GO — head around the board, land on Railroad Spaces, and earn points by participating in a mini-game. Depending on the game that you receive, you’ll earn the following number of points:

Shut Down Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points Mega Heist – 12 Points



Rolling with a multiplier is going to be one of the best things that you can do if you’re hoping to score plenty of points during this tournament. No matter if you’re lucky enough to land on the Railroad Space or you’re trying to get plenty of tokens for the Rocket Partners event, a multiplier will boost the number of points you receive.

I would recommend pushing hard through this event, especially since we’ve just started off the Rocket Partners Partner event. There are plenty of Rocket Tokens available in this tournament, and you’ll only be able to claim them if you’re pushing hard. The reward-to-point ratio isn’t as bad as it has been lately, making this one of the better tournaments we’ve seen lately.

If you’re struggling to keep up with all of the events going on, you’re likely not alone. We’ve got your back with our free dice links page, which is updated daily with the newest links from Scopely. This will ensure that you’ve always got enough dice to make it around the board during all of these exciting new events.

Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.

