All Tycoon Fair Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get your tickets ready, because the Tycoon Fair is here in Monopoly GO, and in this article, I’m going to breakdown all the rewards you can get for hitting the event’s various milestones, as well as how to dominate this time around.

Every Monopoly GO Tycoon Fair Reward & Milestone – Listed

Below, thanks to information from the Monopoly GO Wiki, you’ll find a full list of all the rewards you can earn during the Tycoon Fair Monopoly GO event by hitting the various milestones. There are 18,895 earnable dice, eight sticker packs, and plenty of bonuses spread out over 43 tiers, so get your snacks before going on this wild ride with us.

Tycoon Fair Level Tycoon Fair Points Tycoon Fair Reward 1 5 Points 20 Dice 2 10 Points Cash 3 15 Points 30 Dice 4 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 25 Points Cash 6 30 Points 35 Dice 7 30 Points 5-Minute Cash Boost 8 150 Points 150 Dice 9 30 Points Green Sticker Pack 10 40 Points 40 Dice 11 40 Points 20-Minute Mega Heist 12 370 Points 350 Dice 13 50 Points Cash 14 60 Points Orange Sticker Pack 15 70 Points Cash 16 600 Points 550 Dice 17 90 Points Cash 18 80 Points Pink Sticker Pack 19 100 Points 5-Minute High Roller 20 1,000 Points 900 Dice 21 120 Points Cash 22 130 Points 120 Dice 23 140 Points Cash 24 600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 25 230 Points 200 Dice 26 250 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 27 1,500 Points 1,250 Dice 28 300 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 29 400 Points Cash 30 750 Points 600 Dice 31 500 Points Cash 32 1,900 Points 1,500 Dice 33 600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 34 650 Points Cash 35 2,500 Points 1,900 Dice 36 2,000 Points Purple Sticker Pack 37 1,000 Points 750 Dice 38 1,200 Points Cash 39 3,600 Points 2,500 Dice 40 1,000 Points 10-Minute High Roller 41 1,500 Points 1,000 Dice 42 1,400 Points Cash 43 7,500 Points 7,000 Dice, Sticker Pack

How Long Is The Tycoon Fair Event in Monopoly GO?

If you’re eager to get on the Ferris Wheel before the Tycoon Fair event comes to a close in Monopoly GO, you’ll have from July 15 until July 18, 2024, to earn as many rewards as you possibly can.

How To Win The Event

Hoping to rake in plenty of fantastic rewards during the Tycoon Fair event in Monopoly GO? You’ll need to land on corner spaces to earn points. That means if you’re lucky enough to land on the Go Space, Just Visiting Space, Free Parking Space, or the Go To Jail Space, you’ll earn some points that go toward these rewards and milestones.

To get the most out of it, make sure that you’re maximizing the potential of your rolls. Up your multiplier when you’re either 6, 7, or 8 spaces away since these are mathematically the most likely rolls that two dice can come up with. Sure, you may need to turn off the Auto Roll feature every once in a while, but once you land on these spaces with a big multiplier once, it’s hard to go back to playing any other way.

I would recommend playing hard during the Tycoon Fair event in Monopoly GO, as the Ice Cream Partners event just ended. You’re likely to have a lot of dice right now thanks to that event, and the point values for each milestone are good. The biggest hump that you will likely need to overcome is going to be Tier 39, as that Tycoon Fair milestone requires Monopoly GO players to get a whopping 3,600 points to get its reward, which is 2,500 dice.

Also, remember to check out our daily list of free dice links, since that’s going to give you some extra rolls to help you overcome some of the more difficult milestones during the Tycoon Fair event in Monopoly GO. You can find a link to that here.

Monopoly GO is available now. You can find our list of all the events, tournaments, and mini-games going on in the game here.

