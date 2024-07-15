The Monopoly GO Tycoon Fair logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing all of the rewards and milestones players can earn during the event
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Tycoon Fair Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 03:50 pm

Get your tickets ready, because the Tycoon Fair is here in Monopoly GO, and in this article, I’m going to breakdown all the rewards you can get for hitting the event’s various milestones, as well as how to dominate this time around.

Recommended Videos

Jump To:

Every Monopoly GO Tycoon Fair Reward & Milestone – Listed

Below, thanks to information from the Monopoly GO Wiki, you’ll find a full list of all the rewards you can earn during the Tycoon Fair Monopoly GO event by hitting the various milestones. There are 18,895 earnable dice, eight sticker packs, and plenty of bonuses spread out over 43 tiers, so get your snacks before going on this wild ride with us.

Tycoon Fair LevelTycoon Fair PointsTycoon Fair Reward
15 Points20 Dice
210 PointsCash
315 Points30 Dice
420 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
525 PointsCash
630 Points35 Dice
730 Points5-Minute Cash Boost
8150 Points150 Dice
930 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1040 Points40 Dice
1140 Points20-Minute Mega Heist
12370 Points350 Dice
1350 PointsCash
1460 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
1570 PointsCash
16600 Points550 Dice
1790 PointsCash
1880 PointsPink Sticker Pack
19100 Points5-Minute High Roller
201,000 Points900 Dice
21120 PointsCash
22130 Points120 Dice
23140 PointsCash
24600 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
25230 Points200 Dice
26250 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
271,500 Points1,250 Dice
28300 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
29400 PointsCash
30750 Points600 Dice
31500 PointsCash
321,900 Points1,500 Dice
33600 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
34650 PointsCash
352,500 Points1,900 Dice
362,000 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
371,000 Points750 Dice
381,200 PointsCash
393,600 Points2,500 Dice
401,000 Points10-Minute High Roller
411,500 Points1,000 Dice
421,400 PointsCash
437,500 Points7,000 Dice, Sticker Pack

Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

How Long Is The Tycoon Fair Event in Monopoly GO?

If you’re eager to get on the Ferris Wheel before the Tycoon Fair event comes to a close in Monopoly GO, you’ll have from July 15 until July 18, 2024, to earn as many rewards as you possibly can.

How To Win The Event

Hoping to rake in plenty of fantastic rewards during the Tycoon Fair event in Monopoly GO? You’ll need to land on corner spaces to earn points. That means if you’re lucky enough to land on the Go Space, Just Visiting Space, Free Parking Space, or the Go To Jail Space, you’ll earn some points that go toward these rewards and milestones.

To get the most out of it, make sure that you’re maximizing the potential of your rolls. Up your multiplier when you’re either 6, 7, or 8 spaces away since these are mathematically the most likely rolls that two dice can come up with. Sure, you may need to turn off the Auto Roll feature every once in a while, but once you land on these spaces with a big multiplier once, it’s hard to go back to playing any other way.

I would recommend playing hard during the Tycoon Fair event in Monopoly GO, as the Ice Cream Partners event just ended. You’re likely to have a lot of dice right now thanks to that event, and the point values for each milestone are good. The biggest hump that you will likely need to overcome is going to be Tier 39, as that Tycoon Fair milestone requires Monopoly GO players to get a whopping 3,600 points to get its reward, which is 2,500 dice.

Also, remember to check out our daily list of free dice links, since that’s going to give you some extra rolls to help you overcome some of the more difficult milestones during the Tycoon Fair event in Monopoly GO. You can find a link to that here.

Finally, if you need to get more dice for your favorite mobile game, we’ve got you covered. Be sure to check out our free dice links page daily, as it’s updated every day with the newest links to ensure you can always be moving around the board.

Monopoly GO is available now. You can find our list of all the events, tournaments, and mini-games going on in the game here.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.