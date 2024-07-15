All Tycoon Fair Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get your tickets ready, because the Tycoon Fair is here in Monopoly GO, and in this article, I’m going to breakdown all the rewards you can get for hitting the event’s various milestones, as well as how to dominate this time around.
Every Monopoly GO Tycoon Fair Reward & Milestone – Listed
Below, thanks to information from the Monopoly GO Wiki, you’ll find a full list of all the rewards you can earn during the Tycoon Fair Monopoly GO event by hitting the various milestones. There are 18,895 earnable dice, eight sticker packs, and plenty of bonuses spread out over 43 tiers, so get your snacks before going on this wild ride with us.
|Tycoon Fair Level
|Tycoon Fair Points
|Tycoon Fair Reward
|1
|5 Points
|20 Dice
|2
|10 Points
|Cash
|3
|15 Points
|30 Dice
|4
|20 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|25 Points
|Cash
|6
|30 Points
|35 Dice
|7
|30 Points
|5-Minute Cash Boost
|8
|150 Points
|150 Dice
|9
|30 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|10
|40 Points
|40 Dice
|
|11
|40 Points
|20-Minute Mega Heist
|12
|370 Points
|350 Dice
|13
|50 Points
|Cash
|14
|60 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|15
|70 Points
|Cash
|16
|600 Points
|550 Dice
|17
|90 Points
|Cash
|18
|80 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|19
|100 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|20
|1,000 Points
|900 Dice
|
|21
|120 Points
|Cash
|22
|130 Points
|120 Dice
|23
|140 Points
|Cash
|24
|600 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|25
|230 Points
|200 Dice
|26
|250 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|27
|1,500 Points
|1,250 Dice
|28
|300 Points
|30-Minute Mega Heist
|29
|400 Points
|Cash
|30
|750 Points
|600 Dice
|
|31
|500 Points
|Cash
|32
|1,900 Points
|1,500 Dice
|33
|600 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|34
|650 Points
|Cash
|35
|2,500 Points
|1,900 Dice
|36
|2,000 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|37
|1,000 Points
|750 Dice
|38
|1,200 Points
|Cash
|39
|3,600 Points
|2,500 Dice
|40
|1,000 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|41
|1,500 Points
|1,000 Dice
|42
|1,400 Points
|Cash
|43
|7,500 Points
|7,000 Dice, Sticker Pack
How Long Is The Tycoon Fair Event in Monopoly GO?
If you’re eager to get on the Ferris Wheel before the Tycoon Fair event comes to a close in Monopoly GO, you’ll have from July 15 until July 18, 2024, to earn as many rewards as you possibly can.
How To Win The Event
Hoping to rake in plenty of fantastic rewards during the Tycoon Fair event in Monopoly GO? You’ll need to land on corner spaces to earn points. That means if you’re lucky enough to land on the Go Space, Just Visiting Space, Free Parking Space, or the Go To Jail Space, you’ll earn some points that go toward these rewards and milestones.
To get the most out of it, make sure that you’re maximizing the potential of your rolls. Up your multiplier when you’re either 6, 7, or 8 spaces away since these are mathematically the most likely rolls that two dice can come up with. Sure, you may need to turn off the Auto Roll feature every once in a while, but once you land on these spaces with a big multiplier once, it’s hard to go back to playing any other way.
I would recommend playing hard during the Tycoon Fair event in Monopoly GO, as the Ice Cream Partners event just ended. You’re likely to have a lot of dice right now thanks to that event, and the point values for each milestone are good. The biggest hump that you will likely need to overcome is going to be Tier 39, as that Tycoon Fair milestone requires Monopoly GO players to get a whopping 3,600 points to get its reward, which is 2,500 dice.
Also, remember to check out our daily list of free dice links, since that's going to give you some extra rolls to help you overcome some of the more difficult milestones during the Tycoon Fair event in Monopoly GO.
Finally, if you need to get more dice for your favorite mobile game, we’ve got you covered. Be sure to check out our free dice links page daily, as it’s updated every day with the newest links to ensure you can always be moving around the board.
Monopoly GO is available now. You can find our list of all the events, tournaments, and mini-games going on in the game here.