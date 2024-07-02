All Wuthering Waves Loong’s Pearl Locations & Best Farming Route

The Wuthering Waves version 1.1 update adds a new region and various new materials that players can collect. If you plan to build Jinhsi, you must gather a lot of Loong’s Pearl since it is her Ascension Material.

Where to Find Loong’s Pearl in Wuthering Waves

Loong’s Pearl is a local specialty that you can only discover in Mountain Firmament. This area is an isolated island that you can access after progressing the main story. Once you defeat Dreamless, you can start Chapter 1, Act 7: Thaw of Eons.

After a lengthy cutscene, you must head to a small dock on the east side of Jinzhou. There, you will encounter Changling, who will take you to Mountain Firmament. I recommend completing the main mission first since one area containing Loong’s Pearl is initially locked.

Loong’s Pearl is a small white flower that grows around the dragon mountain. Due to the snow, you may have trouble noticing this plant. I recommend using your Sensor ability to detect them easily.

Loong’s Rest

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find a group of Loong’s Pearl growing near Loong’s Rest. This area is located on the northeast side of Hongzhen City, and you may come across it during the main quest. You can find three growing near the Nexus Beacon, and then you can head northeast to get more. There should be around 12 Loong’s Pearls that you can harvest from this spot.

Loong’s Cave

Screenshot by The Escapist

The second area containing Loong’s Pearl is a cave underneath the dragon mountain. You will go through this section when you try to meet with Jue in the main mission. This underground tunnel contains around ten flowers that you can harvest.

Several groups of Tacet Discords often spawn in this zone, and they are quite tough. I suggest just running around them since fighting these monsters will only lengthen your gathering time.

Where to Buy Loong’s Pearl in Wuthering Waves

Screenshot by The Escapist

Besides harvesting wild Loong’s Pearl, you can also buy some from Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou city. This shop can be found on the lowest floor near the southern entrance. You can only purchase up to 15 flowers per week before you need to wait until the next reset.

If you want to fully level up Jinhsi, you will need 60 Loong’s Pearl. Since you can only harvest around 20 flowers from the wild and buy 15 from Shifang Pharmacy, you will need to gather this material for two to three days to get the required amount.

Wuthering Waves is available now for Android, iOS, PlayStation, and PC.

