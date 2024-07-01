Are Jax and Brittany Still Together in Vanderpump Rules?

A significant chunk of Vanderpump Rules‘ drama centers around the tumultuous relationship between Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. But are Jax and Brittany from Vanderpump Rules still together?

Vanderpump Rules’ Jax and Brittany’s Relationship Current Relationship Status

Vanderpump Rules’ Jax and Brittany are not together as a couple. The pair, who left after Season 8 and returned as Season 11 guests, were once married and have a child together but are no longer together. Though we’ll have to see if Vanderpump Rules gets a Season 12 for them to guest star on.

If you’re a dedicated Vanderpump Rules fan, you’ll have caught at least some of the heated disagreements between Jax and Brittany. The pair went on to feature in The Valley and the drama continued. It seemed inevitable that it was all going to end in tears.

As reported by Bravo, the network behind Vanderpump Rules and The Valley, Jax explained, “I know I said we would never, ever leave each other, but it got to the point where she had to go.” Brittany later told US Magazine that she felt it was the right choice, remarking that “I feel good. I feel strong, and I’m proud of myself for doing what’s right for my mental health and my family.”

The pair have not officially divorced, and Jax is still living in their shared home, explaining on his podcast that “I’m like, well, yeah, I pay the mortgage on my home now. I couldn’t pay the mortgage and, I don’t know, [for] two places. I can’t afford that. I can’t afford a mortgage and an apartment.”

Brittany is living elsewhere and has stayed in Airbnbs a few times, which seems like an influencer deal waiting to happen. Some deeply cynical part of me wonders if this isn’t all a ruse for the show, but given that there’s a child involved, I doubt they’d go that far.

Vanderpump Rules is available to watch on Bravo.

