Best Cypher 091 Loadouts for Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies

The Cypher 091 is a unique new Assault Rifle in Call of Duty. This bullpup weapon boasts good damage and range, with a slow fire rate and controllable recoil. Here are the best loadouts for it the Cypher 091 in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies.

How To Unlock the Cypher 091 in Black Ops 6

In Call of Duty Season 2, the Cypher 091 is unlockable via the Battle Pass. This new Assault Rifle is available as the High Value Target of Page 8 and has a Legendary rarity Blueprint on Page 11. Players who want to unlock the Cypher 091 as early as possible should make sure their Battle Pass Tokens are set to Auto: Off, so they can spend them on just the things they need to in order to unlock the new AR. Season 2 BlackCell owners also get the ability to instantly skip to one page of their choosing. This can be combined with the included tier skips to head right to Page 8 or 11 and get the Cypher 091 right away.

Best Cypher 091 Loadout in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

In Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, the Cypher 091 fits in the meta as an Assault Rifle that excels at medium range. The weapon has high damage and good accuracy but a low fire rate, which makes it struggle at close range. This recommended loadout seeks to further improve accuracy, extend range, and improve the weapon’s close-range capabilities. Here are the best attachments for the Cypher 091 in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer:

Compensator – Improves Vertical Recoil Control.

Reinforced Barrel – Improves Damage Range and Bullet Velocity.

Vertical Foregrip – Vastly improves Horizontal Recoil Control.

Commando Grip – Improves Aim Down Sight Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed.

Rapid Fire – Improves Fire Rate at the cost of some increased Vertical and Horizontal Recoil, as well as slight decreases to Bullet Velocity and Damage Range.

Since the Cypher 091 does best as a mid-range Assault Rifle, this weapon is best used to lock down lanes and hold objectives. The Cypher 091 is best supported with solid intel on enemy locations, making Scorestreaks like the Scout Pulse, UAV, and HARP excellent choices. Our Perk recommendations are focused on helping you earn these streaks faster and stay guns-up under pressure from enemy attackers. Here are the best Perks to use with the Cypher 091:

Perk 1: Flak Jacket – Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage.

Perk 2: Dispatcher – Reduced score cost for non-lethal Scorestreaks.

Perk 3: Guardian – Faster healing while capturing and holding objectives. Revive downed teammates faster.

Perk Greed: Tac Mask – Resistance to enemy flash and concussion grenades and enemy Neuro Gas.

Running three of the four Perks listed above while granting players access to the Strategist Combat Specialty. This will earn score bonuses for objectives and destroying enemy Equipment, allowing you to earn Scorestreaks faster. It also allows you to see Equipment through walls, as well as deploy your own Equipment and Field Upgrades faster.

Best Cypher 091 Loadout for Black Ops 6 Ranked Play

Due to the different attachments and perks available in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play, you’ll need to make some changes to your Cypher 091 loadout. First, replace the Rapid Fire attachment with the Recoil Springs to improve accuracy by increasing Horizontal and Vertical Recoil Control. Then, equip the following Perks:

Perk 1: Tac Mask

Perk 2: Fast Hands – Swap weapons faster and extend fuses when throwing back grenades.

Perk 3: Double Time – Greatly increased duration of Tactical Sprint

Perk Greed: Flak Jacket

Best Cypher 091 Loadout for Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Cypher 091 has high damage and accuracy, making it a great option to improve damage against zombies, special enemies, elites, and bosses with headshots and critical kills. Here are the best Cypher 091 attachments to use in Black Ops 6 Zombies:

Suppressor – Chance to drop extra salvage.

CHF Barrel – Improves Headshot Multiplier at the cost of some Vertical Recoil Control and Horizontal Recoil Control.

Vertical Foregrip – Vastly Improves Horizontal Recoil Control.

Extended Mag II – Improves Magazine Ammo Capacity, at the cost of some Aim Down Sight Speed, Reload Quickness, and Sprint to Fire Speed.

Commando Grip – Improves Aim Down Sight Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed.

Light Stock – Improves Hipfire Movement Speed, Movement Speed, and Strafing Movement Speed.

Tactical Laser – Adds Tactical Stance Toggle.

Recoil Springs – Improves Horizontal Recoil Control and Vertical Recoil Control.

To get the most out of your Cypher 091 loadout in Black Ops 6, use the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk in Zombies with the Dead Head Major Augment to further increase critical damage.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

