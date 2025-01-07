It’s time for the Dark Avengers to assemble with the first season pass for Marvel Snap in 2025. Leading the charge is Iron Patriot, and this guide delves deep into whether or not you should pick him up. Here are the best Iron Patriot decks in Marvel Snap.

Recommended Videos

How Iron Patriot Works in Marvel Snap

Iron Patriot is a 2-cost, 3-power card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Add a random 4, 5, or 6-Cost card to your hand. If you’re winning here after the next turn, give it -4 Cost.”

This is one of the bigger text boxes Marvel Snap has seen but Iron Patriot’s effect is rather straightforward. If you have room in your hand, Iron Patriot will give you a random 4, 5, or 6-cost card.

If you have more power in the lane, Iron Patriot is in the turn after you play him, that generated card will have -4 cost. This makes a 4-cost card 0 power, a 5-cost card 1 power, and a 6-cost card 2 power.

As you can imagine, certain pulls like a Doctor Doom can head to you winning the game; however, you’ll have to commit in Iron Patriot’s lane to do so.

Cards like Juggernaut, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Rocket Raccoon and Groot directly synergize and counter Iron Patriot.

Best Day One Iron Patriot Decks in Marvel Snap

Like Hawkeye Kate Bishop before him, Iron Patriot is simply a great 2-cost card that can slot into multiple decks but will fare a bit better in certain lists. In my eyes, I predict we’ll see him in Wiccan-style lists and cheaper – and rather nostalgic – Devil Dinosaur hand-generation lists. Let’s take a look at the former first:

Kitty Pryde

Zabu

Hydra Bob

Psylocke

Iron Patriot

US Agent

Rocket Raccoon and Groot

Copycat

Galacta Daughter of Galactus

Wiccan

Legion

Alioth

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

If you do not have Hydra Bob, US Agent, or Rocket Raccoon and Groot, replace them with decently high power cards of similar cost in order to maintain your curve for Wiccan. Wiccan and Alioth, the other Series 5 cards, are necessary.

You’d be surprised how strong this deck is given how prevalent Doom 2099 remains in the meta. The main goal is to get Wiccan off in order to have a lot of energy to throw around going into the final turns, followed by getting down Galacta in order to buff up Kitty Pryde.

US Agent can often single-handedly win lanes; however, you’ll have to be careful not to place your four cost and above cards in his lane.

To get Iron Patriot’s full effect off, you’ll want to play Hydra Bob or Rocket Raccoon and Groot into the lane you dropped him in. Copycat is a great alternative as she comes with a respectable 5 power. Consider throwing him into the far right unrevealed lane in order to avoid your opponent playing a card there.

If all goes according to plan, you’ll have 7 energy on turn 5 and 8 energy on turn 6, allowing you to slam down a flurry of cards – including Alioth – while denying your opponents playlines with US Agent and Rocket Raccoon and Groot.

Related: Best Peni Parker Decks in Marvel Snap

The second deck brings back an old favorite, Devil Dinosaur. While Iron Patriot can’t bring back Big Bad Red himself, combining him with the Spotlight Cache card this week – Victoria Hand – makes it look like he has a chance. Take a look:

Maria Hill

Quinjet

Hydra Bob

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Iron Patriot

Sentinel

Victoria Hand

Mystique

Agent Coulson

Shang-Chi

Wiccan

Devil Dinosaur

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

The two Series 5 cards aside from Iron Patriot and Victoria Hand in this deck are Hydra Bob, Hawkeye Kate Bishop, and Wiccan. You can swap out Hydra Bob for a decent 1-cost alternative like Nebula; however, Kate Bishop and Wiccan are necessary for this list.

If you played Marvel Snap back in the day, you know that Devil Dinosaur on turn 5 into Mystique and Agent Coulson was a great final turn. However, sometimes you don’t have a big enough hand to make Devil Dinosaur really worth it. If that’s the case, you can go the Wiccan route and dump all the random cards you generated on the final turn and copy Victoria Hand with Mystique.

Furthermore, Sentinel makes a triumphant comeback Victoria Hand will make subsequent Sentinels 2 cost 5 power cards (or 7 power with Mystique). Throw Quinjet on the board and you have 1 cost 7 power cards galore – not to mention the card generated by Iron Patriot and Agent Coulson.

Is Iron Patriot Worth Buying the Season Pass For?

As a good card in general (and less specific than something like Surtur that got nerfed), I see Iron Patriot being a good – but not great – card that you’ll likely regret skipping a little, but it’s not the end of the world as there are so many 2 cost alternatives. That is unless you want to play hand-generation style lists. If that’s the case, you definitely should drop $9.99 USD to pick him up along with all the other goodies the Marvel Snap season pass offers.

And those are the best Iron Patriot decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy