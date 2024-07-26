Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 added several new weapons to Warzone. In addition, a new balancing pass came along, filled with lots of buffs and nerfs. To make sense of the new meta, here are the best meta loadouts in Warzone Season 5.

Recommended Videos

Best Meta Loadout for New Season 5 Weapons in Warzone

The newest additions to Warzone are among its most powerful. The STG-44 and Static-HV are powerful contenders and pair extremely well together.

Our STG-44 Loadout is nearly identical to the best STG-44 Warzone Loadout discovered at launch, with one attachment swap. Copy that loadout exactly, but swap out the Bruen Heavy Support Grip for the Quartermaster Suppressor. Making this change will improve Recoil Control across the board, as well as add the stealth benefits of running a suppressor. With that change, the STG-44 Loadout is as follows:

Bruen Acrux Heavy Barrel

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Igneous L5 Stock

Quartermaster Suppressor

-50 Round Drum

While the STG-44 performs excellent at mid-long Range, this assault rifle can be outclassed in close quarters. To solve this problem, use the Static-HV as a secondary, and kit it out for extreme mobility. Here are the best attachments for it:

Bruen Heavy Support Grip

No Stock

Quartermaster Suppressor

SK24 Grip

1mw Artemis Laser

With this build, the Static-HV is lightning fast but has some pretty bouncy recoil. This SMG is best used only as a secondary at very close ranges or when an enemy catches you off guard. It can also be a great weapon to swap to for finishing off downed enemies.

This loadout is complemented by Sleight of Hand, Irradiated, Tempered and High Alert perks.

Best Meta Loadout for Buffed Weapons in Warzone Season 5

Warzone Season 5 buffed numerous weapons, so several have received balancing passes with massive improvements. Chief among them is the TAQ Eradicator. This weapon is essentially an LMG version of the popular SCAR assault rifle. It has a large magazine size, clean iron sights, and decent accuracy. The weapon also has a unique quirk: the first few shots in a magazine fire the fastest, with the fire rate decreasing after that. This can be great if you want to deal an initial burst of damage to enemy Operators. To make the most of the TAQ Eradicator, use these attachments:

Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Conquer-70 Long Barrel

Quartermaster Suppressor

Schlager PEQ Box IV

Tactique Brute Stock

Related: Where To Find Atlas Superstore in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

These attachments combine to make the TAQ Eradiactor more accurate without sacrificing too much of its mobility. With these attachments equipped, the LMG’s ADS time stays at an impressively low 350ms. While that is certainly fast enough for most engagements in Warzone, it can still be bested by most ARs and SMGs. That’s where the Superi 46 comes in. This SMG is once again meta in Warzone Season 5. Here are the best attachments to make it a solid secondary SMG:

MK.3 Reflector

Quartermaster Suppressor

Rescue-9 Stock

Paracord Grip

40 Round Magazine

With these attachments, the Superi 46 is accurate yet remains extremely mobile. This build can ADS at a snappy 228ms, which outclasses most weapons encountered out in Warzone.

These weapons pair best with Double Time, Irradiated, Tempered and Ghost perks to stay on the move and off the radar.

Best Meta Sniper Loadout in Warzone Season 5

Sniper/Support is one of the most popular loadout strategies for Warzone. Taking a high-powered sniper rifle, capable of one-shot kills, and a weapon more equipped for close-mid-range engagements is an incredible pairing.

The best sniper rifle for taking out enemies before they even know you’re there is the MORS. Here are the best attachments to further extended its range:

CNTR-6 Grip

HVP Explosive Slug

Quick Bolt

SZ 1mw PEQ

Tonne Heavy Barrel

These attachments extend the MORS’ effective range, allowing for one-shot kills with headshots at extreme distances. The build is also highly stable, reducing sway enough that shots can be lined up without the need to hold breath. To complement this weapon and stay effective at any range, a mobile AR with a high fire rate is the perfect pick. The MCW with the JAK Raven Kit is our choice. Here are the best attachments for the MCW JAK Raven:

Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Quartermaster Suppressor

RB Regal Heavy Stock

40 Round Mag

This build provides excellent stability out to mid-range. The JAK Raven has a fast time-to-kill due to its high fire rate, but its recoil can be incredibly bouncy. By stabilizing the weapon, you can build an excellent loadout that plays like a perfect mix of an AR and SMG.

To stay accurate and protect from other snipers, use the Focus, Sleight of Hand, Tempered and High Alert perks.

And those are the best meta loadouts in Warzone Season 5.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy