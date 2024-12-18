Best Mythical Island Decks to Build in Pokemon TCG Pocket

With the release of the Mythical Island mini expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket, the meta game has been shaken up pretty significantly. To help you keep up, here are the best decks to build in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Mythical Island.

Recommended Videos

Best Decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Mythical Island

Celebi Ex and Serperior Combo

Snivy x2

Servine x2

Serperior x2

Celebi Ex x2

Dhelmise x2

Erika x2

Professor’s Research x2

Poke Ball x2

X Speed x2

Potion x2

Sabrina x2

First up, we have the popular Celebi Ex deck. You’ve probably already heard of this one. Your goal is to get Serperior online as quickly as possible, then use its Jungle Totem ability to double the Energy count on all of your Grass Pokemon, including Celebi Ex.

This allows Celebi Ex to get double the number of coin flips it would normally get, which gives it insanely high damage potential. Dhelmise is your secondary attacker here, who also benefits from Jungle Totem. I can see this quickly becoming one of the most popular decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket, but do be warned that it is quite susceptible to Blaine decks.

If you don’t have Dhelmise yet, the Mythical Island Exeggcute and Exeggcutor Ex could also serve as good replacements.

Scolipede Koga Bounce

Venipede x2

Whirlepede x2

Scolipede x2

Koffing (Mythical Island) x2

Weezing x2

Mew Ex

Koga x2

Sabrina x2

Leaf x2

Professor’s Research x2

Poke Ball x2

Koga Bounce was one of my favorite decks at launch in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and the Mythical Island expansion has given it a bit of an upgrade as well.

The basics of this deck are still the same. You’re still going to be keeping your opponent on their toes with Koga bouncing Weezing back to your hand, effectively giving you a free retreat and putting something else up in the Active spot, while also building Weezing back up again for another Poison bonanza. Whirlipede and Scolipede help to make the Poison status effect more consistent, with Poison Sting being a 20 damage attack that also inflicts Poison.

In addition to that, Leaf also makes it much easier for you to move your Pokemon around alongside Koga.

Psychic Alakazam

Mew Ex x2

Abra x2

Kadabra x2

Alakazam x2

Kangaskhan x2

Sabrina x2

Professor’s Research x2

Poke Ball x2

X Speed x2

Potion

Budding Expeditioner

First off, the inclusion of Mew Ex finally makes the Alakazam deck feel more viable and consistent. By opening with Mew Ex, you’ve already got a tanky body ready to absorb hits from the jump, and you have a basic attack in Psyshot and a powerful deterrent in Genome Hacking to make your opponent pause when it comes to putting up Pokemon with strong attacks. This all gives you time to set up Alakazam on the bench, and Budding Expeditioner also helps you retreat Mew Ex once you’re ready to go.

It’s worth noting that Alakazam will also completely shut down the Celebi Ex/Serperior combo, as Psychic will deal more damage based on how much Energy’s attached to your opponent’s Pokemon. And yes, it does work with Jungle Totem.

Pikachu Ex V2

Pikachu Ex x2

Zapdos Ex x2

Blitzle x2

Zebstrika x2

Dedenne x2

Blue

Sabrina

Giovanni

Professor’s Research x2

Poke Ball x2

X Speed

Potion x2

The Pikachu Ex deck dominated the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta for ages, and guess what? It’s still pretty good, post-Mythical Island. The big new addition here is Dedenne, who serves as a good first attacker at the start of your match, and even helps to inflict Paralysis on your opponent’s Pokemon based on a coin flip.

The drawback with Pikachu Ex is that it always had one of the lower HP pools for and Ex Pokemon, and Blue can help to provide some defensive lines here. Other than that, your playlines are still the same. Fill the bench with Electric Pokemon, use Pikachu Ex to go wild.

And those are the best decks to build in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Mythical Island. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy