Best Qingyi Team Comps in Zenless Zone Zero

Although Qingyi is one of the best Stun agents in Zenless Zone Zero, she still needs good team members to help her in battles. Here are the best Qingyi team compositions in Zenless Zone Zero.

Best Premium Team for Qingyi in Zenless Zone Zero

Attacker: Zhu Yuan

Stun: Qingyi

Support: Nicole

Bangboo: Resonaboo or Officer Cui

The best premium team for Qingyi in Zenless Zone Zero includes Zhu Yuan as an Attacker and Nicole as a Support. This team is definitely more geared toward Ether DMG since the two characters have the same attributes.

Besides being a great DPS, Zhu Yuan is also from the same faction as Qingyi, so this will activate the team buff for these two units. Nicole’s team buff will also get activated since she and Zhu Yuan have the same element.

For your Bangboo, you can either pick Resonaboo or Officer Cui. Resonaboo is great if you are running an Ether team and want to inflict the Corruption debuff. On the other hand, Officer Cui is the official Bangboo of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team, and it deals Physical DMG.

Best Electric Team for Qingyi

Attacker: Anton

Stun: Qingyi

Support: Rina

Bangboo: Plugboo

If you prefer to use an Electric team, you can bring Anton and Rina with Qingyi. Since all members have the same attributes, you will get all three of their team buffs. Rina is one of the best Support agents in the game since she can provide team-wide PEN Ratio buffs and increase Shock uptime and Electric DMG.

Although Anton isn’t exactly the greatest character in the game, he is amazing in a Shock team, so he will work well with Qingyi. He deals most of his damage when he enters his Burst mode, during which he can inflict a ton of Electric DMG.

The best Bangboo for this team is Plugboo, which can also deal Electric DMG. If you don’t have this S-rank Bangboo yet, you can use Electroboo instead since it has a similar attribute.

Best F2P Qingyi Team in ZZZ

Attacker: Billy

Stun: Qingyi

Support: Nicole

Bangboo: Sumoboo, Boollseye, or Amillion

For new players who don’t have many S-rank agents, you can use Billy and Nicole in this F2P Qingyi team comp. Since only Billy and Nicole are from the same faction, you will only get the team buff from these two units. Although Qingyi’s Daze buff won’t get activated, she is still very strong, even on this team.

The best support Bangboos for this team are Sumoboo, Bullseye, or Amillion. Amillion is an S-rank Bangboo, and it belongs to the Cunning Hares and can deal Physical DMG. Boollseye also has a Physical attribute, but it can activate its Chain Attack DMG buff since you have Billy as a Pierce unit.

If you prefer to inflict more Daze on your enemies, you can bring Sumoboo instead. When you have at least one Stun agent, this A-rank Bangboo’s Active Skill inflicts 18 percent more Daze to opponents whose Daze is above 50 percent.

Zenless Zone Zero is now available to play on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

