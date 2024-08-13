Best Rawiyah Build in Sword of Convallaria (Best Skills & Gear)

Rawiyah is one of the Breaker units that all players will get for free in Sword of Convallaria, just by progressing through Voyage Momentos. To help you get the most out of her, here’s the best Rawiyah build in Sword of Convallaria.

Sword of Convallaria Best Rawiyah Build Overview

Rawiyah is more of a bruiser-type character in Sword of Convallaria. She doesn’t exactly fit into the role of a tank, but she’s able to just barge through the enemy’s frontlines to cause some serious damage. She has a good counter and self-heal ability that allows her to be self-sustaining, and on top of that, she also comes with a Leader Aura that can help buff the entire party.

She might not deal as much damage or offer as much utility as someone like Col or Gloria, but if built right, she can be a real force to be reckoned with.

Best Skills for Rawiyah

Here are the skills you should choose for Rawiyah as you rank her up:

Skill Effect Toughness (Passive) Gains immunity to the effect of Injured and Dying. Another Pint! (Healing, Instant) Rawiyah recovers 60% of lost HP and gains Tipsy for 2 turns. Screw Off! (Reaction) When Rawiyah is hit by an active attack, she performs a Strike Back, dealing 70% physical DMG to the enemy. When she has Tipsy, she knocks the enemy back by 2 tiles. This effect can be triggered up to 1 time per round. Sword of Convallaria (Leader’s Aura) For all Sword of Convallaria allies in battle, increases ATK by 10%, DEF by 20%, and DMG dealt by 8%, and decreases their DMG taken by 8%. Dispelling Strike (Basic Attack) Deals 100% physical DMG and dispels 2 buffs on the target. Gale Spin Attack (Physical DMG) Rawiyah deals 50% AoE DMG to all enemies within a 2-tile radius around her. After dealing DMG, inflicts P.DEF Down II on the target for 2 turns. Subsequent attacks deal an additional 50% AoE DMG.

Honestly, there’s probably a good argument for not replacing her Basic Attack once she reaches Rank 9, as Rawiyah’s base Basic Attack comes with a powerful knockback effect. Still, if you don’t really need the knockback, then Dispelling Strike helps you deal a ton of damage while also stripping away buffs.

Best Gear for Rawiyah

Finally, for her gear, these are the weapons you should consider for her:

Hollow Axe: Increases DEF by 5%. Gains bonus P.ATK equal to 5% P.DEF and M.DEF at the start of the battle.

Increases DEF by 5%. Gains bonus P.ATK equal to 5% P.DEF and M.DEF at the start of the battle. Feast Axe: If the target’s HP percentage is lower than the character’s when attacking, increases ATK by 10%. The character recovers 20% HP when defeating an enemy. CD: 3 turns.

For the Tarot Whispers, consider the following:

Dream of the Magician: Increases DMG dealt by 8%. When casting skills, for each additional hit on 1 enemy, the DMG dealt increases by 4%, up to 12%.

Increases DMG dealt by 8%. When casting skills, for each additional hit on 1 enemy, the DMG dealt increases by 4%, up to 12%. Temptation of the Devil: For each 1 character defeated in battle, gains 1 stack of Devil. The effect lasts until the end of the battle and cannot be dispelled or immunized.

And that does it for our best Rawiyah build guide in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and tier list.

