Best Soukaku Build in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

Soukaku is a member of Section 6, whom you encounter during your trial inside Hollow Zero in Zenless Zone Zero. Here’s the best build for Soukaku in Zenless Zone Zero.

How to Build Soukaku in Zenless Zone Zero

Soukaku is an A-rank Support agent with Ice attributes in Zenless Zone Zero. She can provide ATK buff to her allies via her Fly the Flag ability and she’s especially useful in an Ice team composition since she can Freeze enemies and grants an Ice DMG buff.

The Best W-Engine & Drive Disc for Soukaku in ZZZ

W-Engine: Bashful Demon

Drive Disc: 4-piece Swing Jazz and 2-piece Hormone Punk Main-stats: Slot 4: ATK% Slot 5: ATK% Slot 6: Energy Regen or ATK% Sub-stats: ATK% Energy Regen CRIT Rate CRIT DMG



The A-rank W-Engine Bashful Demon is the best weapon for Soukaku in Zenless Zone Zero. This gear can buff her Ice DMG and, when she uses her EX Special Attack, it will also boost all members’ ATK. If you don’t have this equipment, you can use these alternative options:

Slice of Time

Unfettered Game Ball

(Reverb) Mark II

(Reverb) Mark III

Since Soukaku is a Support agent, she needs to have high Energy Regen so you can equip a full set of Swing Jazz Drive Discs. You can also give her two pieces of the Hormone Punk set to increase her ATK stat, which will boost her buff.

The Best Skill Priority for Soukaku

First priority: Special

Second priority: Chain and Assist

Third priority: Dodge and Basic Attack

When leveling up Soukaku’s Skills, you should prioritize her Special ability to increase her buffs. Then, you can upgrade her Chain and Assist to boost her DMG output. Her Dodge and Basic Attack are your last priorities since Soukaku won’t be on the field for a long time.

The Best Mindscape Cinema for Soukaku

The best Soukaku’s Mindscape Cinema is her M1, Uplifting Current. This Cinema can boost the duration of her buff by eight seconds. Her M4, Hypothermia, is extremely useful if you are using an Ice team. This ability lets her reduce the Ice RES of the enemy who is hit with Fly the Flag.

Since Soukaku works well in an Ice Team composition, I suggest building Von Lycaon, too. He’s an S-rank agent that you can get from the Standard banner. The wolf Thiren is a great Stun unit with an Ice attribute, and he also synergizes well with Ellen Joe.

Zenless Zone Zero is available to play now.

